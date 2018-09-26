SIUE athletics notebook for Sept. 26

SIUE Men’s golfer Kyle Slattery is named OVC Golfer of the Week two weeks straight
SIUE senior golfer Kyle Slattery has earned recognition as Ohio Valley Conferencemale Golfer of the Week for the second week in a row.
Slattery is coming off his second consecutive tournament win, earning medalist honors at SIUE’s Derek Dolenc Invitational completed Tuesday at Gateway National Golf Links.
The native of Rockford, Illinois, turned in the third-lowest 54-hole total in school history and in the process, led SIUE to a team win at the Derek Dolenc Invitational. It was the second year in row that the Cougars have won their home event and the third time in four years.
Slattery carded rounds of 71-65-67 on his way to his second tournament win. Last weekend, he won the EKU Invitational. Slattery becomes just the fifth player to win at least two tournaments during his SIUE career. His 54-hole total (203) is the best of his career.
SIUE will next play at The Jackrabbit, hosted by South Dakota State Sunday through Tuesday.
Mallory Nicholson of the Women’s Volleyball team is the SIUE student-athlete of the week
SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE volleyball player Mallory Nicholson. The junior from Sugarland, Texas, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social work and has a grade point average of 3.70.
Nicholson leads the Cougars in assists (274) and is second on the team in digs (138). She has started all 14 matches so far this season for the Cougars.
SIUE will be back in action when it plays host to UT Martin Friday (6 p.m.) and Southeast Missouri Saturday (2 p.m.).
