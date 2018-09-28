Top performers in high school sports for Sept. 28

Jack Bruening, Althoff, Golf
Bruening, a junior for the Crusaders, shot a 5-over-par 76 to place second at the South Seven Conference championship that took place at The Links at Kokopelli in Marion. Bruening’s efforts helped lift Althoff to a first place finish with 327 points. Marion with 339 and Centralia with 344 points rounded out the top three teams.
Kolten Bauer, Alton-Marquette, Golf
Bauer won the Prairie State Conference Tournament at Woodlands Golf Club in Alton with a 1-under-par 71. Alton-Marquette won the team title with 312 points followed by Father McGivney (357) and Wood River (394).
Jack Etter, Highland, QB
Etter completed 13 of 16 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns in Highlands 47-0 win over Civic Memorial. Two passes connected with senior standout Sam LaPorta for touchdowns in the first quarter while the other two came in the second quarter with a 23 yard pass to Jacob Willis and a four yard pass to Dylan Apken.
Sam LaPorta, Highland, WR
The senior for the Bulldogs had 4 receptions, two of which resulted in touchdowns, for 117 yards in Highland’s win.
Drew Hulvey, Highland, DE
Hulvey had two sacks in Highland’s 47-0 conference win over Civic Memorial.
Ronnie Hunsacker, Columbia, RB
Hunsacker rushed 178 yards on 17 carries in Columbia’s close 38-34 win over conference foe Freeburg. In the 2018 season, Hunsacker has rushed for 526 yards over 80 carries.
Nic Horner, Columbia, QB
Horner completed 17 of 25 passes fore 286 yards and three touchdowns in Columbia’s 38-34 win over Freeburg. The junior has completed 52 of 91 passes this season for nine touchdowns.
Jeff Getchell, Mascoutah, QB
The senior completed 14 of 28 passes for 217 yards in Mascoutah’s 31-14 loss to Triad.
Timothy Middleton, Mascoutah, WR
Middleton had 104 yards on four receptions in Mascoutah’s conference loss to Triad.
Malik Shaw, Cahokia, QB
Shaw, a senior for the Comanches, completed 14 of 20 passes from 286 yards and four touchdowns in Cahokia’s dominant 53-0 win over Centralia. Shaw has an impressive record so far this season, completing 50 of 85 passes over 926 yards. He has also rushed for a total of 446 yards.
