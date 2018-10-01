Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 1

Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah, Soccer
The junior for the Indians scored his second hat trick of the season in Mascoutah’s 6-0 nonconference win over Roxana on Monday night. Hoelscher has scored 15 goals this season.
Noah Williams, Freeburg, Soccer
Williams scored two goals in Freeburg’s 4-0 win over Civic Memorial, boosting his team to the Jerseyville Panther Cup championship title over the weekend.
Jackson McCloskey, Belleville West, Football, QB
McCloskey completed 15 of 34 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the Maroons’ 57-33 conference loss to East St. Louis.
Treven Swingler, East St. Louis, Football, RB
Swingler had 222 yards rushing over 21 carries with four touchdowns in the Flyers’ 57-33 victory over Belleville West. The senior for the Flyers has rushed for 603 yards this season.
Sydney Houston, East St. Louis, Football, LB
The senior for East St. Louis had 10 tackles in the Flyers’ win over the weekend. Houston has 54 tackles on the season.
