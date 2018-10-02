Sports

High school boys golf regional tournament

By Sarah Johnson

October 02, 2018 09:27 PM

Here are the results of local boys regional golf tournaments that took place on Tuesday October 2. The top three teams advance to the sectional tournament along with the top 10 individuals not on a team. The top five overall players receive medal honors.

Class 1A

The IHSA Class 1A Gibault regional was held at Acorns Golf Links and is a par 72.

Team Results

Nashville- 313

Gibault-328

Wesclin-335

Marissa- 366

Father McGivney- 368

New Athens- 381

Okawville- 384

Sparta- 396

Red Bud- 397

Waltonville- 402

Valmeyer- 430

Woodlawn- 435

Metro-East Lutheran- 445

Top Five Individuals

Parker Durgin, Wesclin- 74

Gabe Kreid, Nashville- 75

Kelton Harre, Nashville- 76

Lucas Herrmann, Gibault- 77

DJ Villhard, Father McGivney- 77

Class 2A

The IHSA Class 2A Columbia regional was held at Annbriar Golf Course and is a par 72.

Team Results

Mater Dei- 323

Waterloo- 325

Althoff-330

Columbia- 336

Freeburg-342

Mascoutah-361

Centralia- 372

Central-374

Salem-378

Top Five Individuals

Andy Sebol, Freeburg-75

Avery Irwin, Althoff-75

Nathan Rivera, Mater Dei- 77

Kole Kaltenbronn, Waterloo- 78

Carter Goebel, Mater Dei- 79

Class 3A

The IHSA Class 3A O’Fallon regional was held at Tamarack Golf Course and is a par 71.

Team Results

O’Fallon -299

Edwardsville- 302

Quincy- 318

Belleville East- 328

Granite City- 331

Alton- 358

Belleville West- 383

Collinsville- 366

Top Five Individuals

Taylor Patterson, O’Fallon- 72

Parker Griffiths, Edwardsville- 73

Logan Lowery, O’Fallon- 74

Parker Campbell, Quincy- 74

Blake Hayden, Quincy- 75

Ethan Ourada, O’Fallon- 75

