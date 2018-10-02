High school boys golf regional tournament

Here are the results of local boys regional golf tournaments that took place on Tuesday October 2. The top three teams advance to the sectional tournament along with the top 10 individuals not on a team. The top five overall players receive medal honors.
Class 1A
The IHSA Class 1A Gibault regional was held at Acorns Golf Links and is a par 72.
Team Results
Nashville- 313
Gibault-328
Wesclin-335
Marissa- 366
Father McGivney- 368
New Athens- 381
Okawville- 384
Sparta- 396
Red Bud- 397
Waltonville- 402
Valmeyer- 430
Woodlawn- 435
Metro-East Lutheran- 445
Top Five Individuals
Parker Durgin, Wesclin- 74
Gabe Kreid, Nashville- 75
Kelton Harre, Nashville- 76
Lucas Herrmann, Gibault- 77
DJ Villhard, Father McGivney- 77
Class 2A
The IHSA Class 2A Columbia regional was held at Annbriar Golf Course and is a par 72.
Team Results
Mater Dei- 323
Waterloo- 325
Althoff-330
Columbia- 336
Freeburg-342
Mascoutah-361
Centralia- 372
Central-374
Salem-378
Top Five Individuals
Andy Sebol, Freeburg-75
Avery Irwin, Althoff-75
Nathan Rivera, Mater Dei- 77
Kole Kaltenbronn, Waterloo- 78
Carter Goebel, Mater Dei- 79
Class 3A
The IHSA Class 3A O’Fallon regional was held at Tamarack Golf Course and is a par 71.
Team Results
O’Fallon -299
Edwardsville- 302
Quincy- 318
Belleville East- 328
Granite City- 331
Alton- 358
Belleville West- 383
Collinsville- 366
Top Five Individuals
Taylor Patterson, O’Fallon- 72
Parker Griffiths, Edwardsville- 73
Logan Lowery, O’Fallon- 74
Parker Campbell, Quincy- 74
Blake Hayden, Quincy- 75
Ethan Ourada, O’Fallon- 75
Comments