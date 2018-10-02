Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 2

Taylor Patterson, O’Fallon, Golf
Patterson was the champion of the 2018 Class 3A O’Fallon boys golf regional tournament that took place at Tamarack Golf Course. Patterson shot a 1-over- par 72 as he led the Panthers to the regional crown with a team score of 299. The senior for the Panthers had help from teammates Logan Lowery (74), Ethan Ourada (75), Caden Cannon (78), Josh Krneta (87) and Blake Holliday (95). Edwardsville placed second with 302 point while Quincy placed third with 318. All three teams will advance to the Edwardsville sectional that will take place on October 8.
Avery Irwin, Althoff, Golf
Irwin won the 2018 Class 2A Columbia regional championship that took place at Annbriar Golf Course with a 3-over-par 75. Irwin’s path to the title was hard-fought as he needed to participate in a playoff round in order to clinch the title. The sophomore for the Crusaders won the first playoff hole over Freeburg’s Andy Sebol. Mater Dei won the team title with 323 points followed by Waterloo with 325 and Althoff with 330 points. All three teams will advance to the sectional tournament.
Parker Durgin, Wesclin, Golf
Durgin was the 2018 Class 1A Gibault regional champion, shooting a 2-over-par 74 at Acorns Golf Links. Nashville took home the team title with 313 points. Gibault placed second with 328 points while Wesclin placed third with 335. All three teams will advance to the sectional tournament.
Landon Albers and Nick Faust, Mater Dei, Soccer
Albers and Faust scored two goals apiece in Mater Dei’s impressive 10-1 win over Lebanon. These were Albers’ first two goals of the season while Faust has scored nine.
