Junior goalkeeper Zoe Brochu (Ajax, Ontario, Canada/Pickering) was named defensive player of the week by the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) earlier today after the Bearcats went undefeated this past weekend.
In two wins, Brochu accumulated one shutout and made a total of eight saves, three of which came in an overtime win over Southern Indiana this past Sunday, September 30.
Brochu and the women’s soccer team return to action Tuesday, October 2 when they host the Lynx of Lindenwood-Belleville.
Sports
Brochu named GLVC defensive player of the week
October 02, 2018 09:46 PM
