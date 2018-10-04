High school girls golf regional tournaments

Here are the results of local girls regional golf tournaments that took place on Wednesday October 3. The top three teams advance to the sectional tournament along with the top 10 individuals not on a team. The top five overall players receive medal honors.
Class 1A
The IHSA Class 1A Okawville Regional was held at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course and is a par 71.
Team Results
Alton Marquette- 326
Columbia- 342
Civic Memorial- 357
Freeburg- 368
Okawville- 376
Marissa- 396
Nashville- 405
Althoff- 414
Roxana- 421
Red Bud- 422
Waterloo- 434
Gibault- 475
Top Five Individuals
Mikaela Kossian, Columbia-74
Audrey Cain, Alton-Marquette-78
Grace Piar, Alton-Marquette- 78
Annie Kane, Alton-Marquette- 82
Maisey Watson, Civic Memorial- 82
Carmen Phillips, Civic Memorial- 82
Class 2A
The IHSA Class 2A Collinsville Regional was held at Arlington Greens and is a par 72.
Team Results
O’Fallon- 311
Edwardsville- 321
Marion- 337
Belleville West- 376
Belleville East- 379
Collinsville- 385
Triad- 424
Carbondale- 455
Granite City- 456
Mascoutah- 462
Top Five Individuals
Chloe Davidson, O’Fallon- 74
Riley Lewis, Edwardsville-76
Sophie Koesterer, O’Fallon- 77
Elizabeth Henken, O’Fallon-79
Chloe Thomas, Marion, 79
Grace Daech, Edwardsville- 79
