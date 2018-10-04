Sports

High school girls golf regional tournaments

By Sarah Johnson

October 04, 2018 10:46 PM

Here are the results of local girls regional golf tournaments that took place on Wednesday October 3. The top three teams advance to the sectional tournament along with the top 10 individuals not on a team. The top five overall players receive medal honors.

Class 1A

The IHSA Class 1A Okawville Regional was held at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course and is a par 71.

Team Results

Alton Marquette- 326

Columbia- 342

Civic Memorial- 357

Freeburg- 368

Okawville- 376

Marissa- 396

Nashville- 405

Althoff- 414

Roxana- 421

Red Bud- 422

Waterloo- 434

Gibault- 475

Top Five Individuals

Mikaela Kossian, Columbia-74

Audrey Cain, Alton-Marquette-78

Grace Piar, Alton-Marquette- 78

Annie Kane, Alton-Marquette- 82

Maisey Watson, Civic Memorial- 82

Carmen Phillips, Civic Memorial- 82

Class 2A

The IHSA Class 2A Collinsville Regional was held at Arlington Greens and is a par 72.

Team Results

O’Fallon- 311

Edwardsville- 321

Marion- 337

Belleville West- 376

Belleville East- 379

Collinsville- 385

Triad- 424

Carbondale- 455

Granite City- 456

Mascoutah- 462

Top Five Individuals

Chloe Davidson, O’Fallon- 74

Riley Lewis, Edwardsville-76

Sophie Koesterer, O’Fallon- 77

Elizabeth Henken, O’Fallon-79

Chloe Thomas, Marion, 79

Grace Daech, Edwardsville- 79

