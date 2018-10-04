Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 4

Chloe Davidson, O’Fallon, Golf
Davidson won the Class 2A Collinsville regional championship on Wednesday, shooting a 2-over-par 74 and leading O’Fallon to the team title. This is the Panthers third consecutive regional championship. O’Fallon had 311 points followed by Edwardsville with 321 and Marion with 337. All three teams will advance to the sectional tournament.
Mikaela Kossina, Columbia, Golf
Kossina won the Class 1A Okawville regional championship, shooting a 3-over-par 74. Alton- Marquette won the team regional title with 326 points. Kossina’s efforts helped Columbia to place second with 342 points and secure a spot in the sectional tournament next week. Civic Memorial placed third with 357 and will also be advancing.
Maddie Buschur, Belleville East, Tennis
Buschur defeated Collinsville’s Lexi Ludgate 6-0, 6-0 in the Lancers 9-0 conference win over the Comanches. Buschur then partnered with Kaylyn Delvecchio to defeat the Collinsville duo of Lexi Ludgate and Karalyn Mitchell, 6-1, 6-0.
Susan Shin, Belleville East, Tennis
In the Lancers shutout win over Collinsville, Shin defeated opponent Karalyn Mitchell, 6-0, 6-1. Shin and doubles partner Abigail McIsaac then defeated Lindsey Taylor and Ally Moore 6-1, 6-1.
Luke Walton, Freeburg, Soccer
Walton scored two goals in Freeburg’s 8-0 conference win over Lebanon.
Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah, Soccer
The junior scored two goals in the Indians’ 3-0 win over Civic Memorial. Hoelscher has scored 17 goals this season.
Trey Simpson, Collinsville, Soccer
Simpson scored two goals in Collinsville’s 3-0 win over Rochester. Simpson has scored six goals this season.
Joe Wade, Triad, Soccer
In the Knights’ 4-0 win over Jerseyville, Wade led the way with a team high two goals. The junior for Triad has scored 12 goals so far this season.
Noah Landers, Metro-East Lutheran, Soccer
Landers scored his second hat trick of the season in the Knights’ 5-0 win over Staunton.
