Local college athletics notebook for Oct. 4

Ben Scamihorn named SIUE student athlete of the week
SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE men’s cross country runner Ben Scamihorn. The senior from Marshall, Illinois, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science and has a grade point average of 3.63.
Scamihorn set a personal record time (25:09.21) in the 8K at the Lakefront Invitational, which ranks No. 23 all-time for the Cougars. At the SIUE John Flamer Invitational, he won the 8K with a time of 26:15.7. Scamihorn placed second (15:50.71) in the men’s 5K at the Saluki Early Bird.
SIUE cross country will be back in action Oct. 12 at the Bradley Pink Invitational in Peoria, Illinois.
SIUE men’s soccer team receives academic achievement award
SIUE men’s soccer has been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches for achievement in the classroom.
The Cougars earned a combined 3.40 grade point average during the 2017-18 school year. SIUE is one of 289 men’s teams recognized.
A total of 773 men’s and women’s soccer teams posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for 2017-18.
Lindenwood University Belleville names September athletes of the month
Belleville campus has elected a male and female athlete who have represented the university in a positive manner both on and off the field during the month of September. Sophomore defensive specialist Clara Oliveira of the Women’s Volleyball team and junior forward Pablo Mora of the Men’s Soccer team have earned the Chili’s Lindenwood Athletes of the Month Award for September.
Oliveira had a spectacular month as she recorded 28 service aces. She has only recorded three service errors. Also, she set a program record for most points in a service run vs Harris – Stowe State University. That was a 14-point run, which ended the match in the third set, surpassing the old record of 12.
On the receiving side, Oliveira has record 97 digs.
”Even before her epic performance against Harris-Stowe (14-point service run, 8 aces), Clara has long been a very valuable and important player on the team. She always not only asks questions but offers solutions as well. She always shows the best attitude and incredible support no matter what. She’s usually the first to offer encouragement to her teammates, and she’s ready, willing, and able to step into any role the team needs.”
In the early going of the Men’s Soccer campaign, Pablo Mora has netted five goals in the nine games for the Lynx. Those five goals are good for the team lead so far this season. On September 28th vs. Freed – Hardeman, Mora scored twice to help lead his team to a 3-1 win.
Head Coach Dan Hogan’s squad went seven and two in the month of September, along with a four and one record in the conference.
”Pablo works hard for everything he gets,” Hogan said. “His speed and tenacity paid off for us last month.”
