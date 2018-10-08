Top performers in high school sports for Friday

Hannah Eastman, Belleville East, Cross County
Eastman, a senior for the Lancers, won the 2018 St. Clair County Meet, running a blazing time of 18:59 over the 3-mile course held at O’Fallon. Eastman is no stranger to first place finishes, having claimed the Belleville City championship a few weeks ago. With the help of teammates Mye’Cia Bright (2), Adelin Oser (6), Gabrielle Griggs (12) and J.C. Nunnery (25), the Lady Lancers placed second overall with 46 points. Mascoutah won the team title with 31 points.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah, Cross Country
Cozzi cruised to a 32 second win with a time of 15:49 to claim the title of St. Clair County champion. He and teammates Kristian Knecht (5), Alex Midkiff (6), Jordan Eddy (11) and Avery Cozzi (12) helped Mascoutah to place second overall with 35 points. Belleville East won the meet scoring 28 points.
Zach Panek, Belleville East, Cross Country
Panek placed second at the St. Clair County Meet with a time of 16:21 and led the Lancer team to their first county championship since 1974. Teammates Byron Jones (3), Reed Wilks (4), Mike Megna (9) and Cameron Loyet (10) all contributed to the Lancers 28 points. Mascoutah placed second with 35 and O’Fallon was third with 57 points.
Chloe McIsaac and JoJo Skaer, Belleville East, Tennis
In flight one of the doubles portion of the Southwestern Conference Tournament, McIsaac and Skaer defeated the Edwardsville duo of Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli 6-3, 6-1.
Annie McGinnis and Hannah Colbert, Edwardsville, Tennis
In flight two of the doubles portion of the Southwestern Conference Tournament, McGinnis and Colbert defeated the Belleville East duo of Kaylyn DeVecchio and Maddie Buschur 6-1, 6-2.
Chloe Trimpe and Grace Hackett, Edwardsville, Tennis
In flight three of the doubles portion of the Southwestern Conference Tournament, Trimpe and Hackett defeated the Belleville East duo of Mia McIsaac and Abigail McIsaac 6-1, 6-3.
Treven Swingler, East St. Louis, Football, RB
Swinger rushed for 203 yards over 15 carries in the Flyers close 46-40 win over Massillon Washington. Swingler, a senior, has rushed for 806 yards so far this season.
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, Football, QB
Macon completed 12 of 17 passes over 179 yards with one touchdown in the Flyers win. The sophomore for the Flyers has thrown for 14 touchdowns this season.
Sydney Houston, East St. Louis, Football, LB
Houston had a team high 13 tackles in the Flyers 46-40 win. The senior linebacker has 67 tackles on the season.
Jack Etter, Highland, Football, QB
Etter completed 14 of 20 passes with 290 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Bulldogs 56-14 conference win over Waterloo. Etter connected with standout Sam LaPorta twice on the night. The first was a short three yard pass in the first quarter followed by a 61 yard pass at the beginning of the second. The senior has thrown for 25 touchdowns so far this season.
Sam LaPorta, Highland, Football, WR
LaPorta caught four passes over 106 yards for two touchdowns in Highlands 56-14 win over Waterloo. The senior for the bulldogs has scored 12 touchdowns over the course of the season and rushed for 825 yards.
Tanner Little, Freeburg, Football, RB
Little rushed for 114 yards over 14 attempts Freeburg’s 49-9 rout of Wesclin. Little, a junior, has an impressive season total of 1011 yards rushing.
Brendan Meng, Freeburg, Football, WR
In Freeburg’s win, Meng rushed for 171 yards over only 3 carries.
Cal Clossen, Freeburg, Football, QB
Clossen completed eight of ten passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns in to lead Freeburg to a 49-9 win over Wesclin. Clossen has a completion record of 60.33 with 19 touchdown passes so far this season.
Devin Wills, Mascoutah, Football, RB
Wills rushed for 133 yards over 13 carries in the Indians 49- 13 win over Civic Memorial.
Ronnie Hunsaker, Columbia, Football, RB
Hunsaker rushed for 172 yards over 19 carries in the Eagles 28-24 loss to Central.
Jackson McCloskey, Belleville West, Football, QB
McCloskey completed 25 of 35 passes for five touchdowns over 319 yards in the Maroons dominant 64-14 win over conference foe Collinsville. McCloskey has a season pass completion percentage of 61.08 with 28 touchdowns.
