Sports

High school boys golf sectional results

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

October 08, 2018 09:41 PM



Here are the results of the local boys high school sectional golf tournaments that took place on Monday October 8, 2018. The top three teams advance to the state tournament along with the top 10 individuals not on a team.

Class 1A

The IHSA Class 1A Effingham Sectional was held at the Effingham Country Club and is a par 72.

Team Results

Hillsboro- 317

Effingham (St. Anthony)- 321

Carmi- 327

West Frankfort- 331

Nashville- 341

Gibault- 346

Lincolnwood- 349

Vandalia- 353

Wesclin- 357

McLeansboro (Hamilton County)- 362

Trico- 366

Anna-Jonesboro- 377

Top Five Individuals

Oakley Gee, Carmi- 72

Jarrett James, Chester- 73

Alex White, Hillsboro-74

Tyson Elko, West Frankfort-76

Luke Ludwig, Effingham (St. Anthony)- 77

Class 2A

The IHSA Class 2A Carbondale Sectional was held at Hickory Ridge and is a par 72.

Team Results

Charleston- 297

Althoff- 304

Benton- 306

Herrin- 310

Mater Dei- 316

Jacksonville- 322

Waterloo-326

Mattoon- 329

Alton-Marquette- 336

Marion- 350

Triad- 352

Effingham- 367

Top Five Individuals

Avery Irwin, Althoff- 72

Jack Bruening, Althoff-73

Ben Lanman, Charleston- 73

Keegan Gowin, Charleston-74

Robert Rardin, Charleston- 75

Class 3A

The IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional was held at Sunset Hills Golf Course and is a par 72.

Team Results

Homewood-Flossmoor- 317

Normal University High- 326

Lockport Township- 330

Edwardsville- 332

Orland Park Sandburg- 334

Lincoln- Way West- 337

Quincy- 342

Pekin- 347

O’Fallon- 347

Chicago Marist- 353

Palos Hills Stagg- 389

Top Five Individuals

Hayden Henry, Homewood-Flossmoor- 74

Perry Hoag, Homewood-Flossmoor- 77

Juney Bai, Lincoln- Way Central- 77

Brevin Knight, Normal University High- 77

Sean Curran, Lincoln- Way Central, 78

Max Farley, Orland Park Sandburg- 78

Parker Campbell, Quincy- 78

  Comments  