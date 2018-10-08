High school boys golf sectional results

Here are the results of the local boys high school sectional golf tournaments that took place on Monday October 8, 2018. The top three teams advance to the state tournament along with the top 10 individuals not on a team.
Class 1A
The IHSA Class 1A Effingham Sectional was held at the Effingham Country Club and is a par 72.
Team Results
Hillsboro- 317
Effingham (St. Anthony)- 321
Carmi- 327
West Frankfort- 331
Nashville- 341
Gibault- 346
Lincolnwood- 349
Vandalia- 353
Wesclin- 357
McLeansboro (Hamilton County)- 362
Trico- 366
Anna-Jonesboro- 377
Top Five Individuals
Oakley Gee, Carmi- 72
Jarrett James, Chester- 73
Alex White, Hillsboro-74
Tyson Elko, West Frankfort-76
Luke Ludwig, Effingham (St. Anthony)- 77
Class 2A
The IHSA Class 2A Carbondale Sectional was held at Hickory Ridge and is a par 72.
Team Results
Charleston- 297
Althoff- 304
Benton- 306
Herrin- 310
Mater Dei- 316
Jacksonville- 322
Waterloo-326
Mattoon- 329
Alton-Marquette- 336
Marion- 350
Triad- 352
Effingham- 367
Top Five Individuals
Avery Irwin, Althoff- 72
Jack Bruening, Althoff-73
Ben Lanman, Charleston- 73
Keegan Gowin, Charleston-74
Robert Rardin, Charleston- 75
Class 3A
The IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional was held at Sunset Hills Golf Course and is a par 72.
Team Results
Homewood-Flossmoor- 317
Normal University High- 326
Lockport Township- 330
Edwardsville- 332
Orland Park Sandburg- 334
Lincoln- Way West- 337
Quincy- 342
Pekin- 347
O’Fallon- 347
Chicago Marist- 353
Palos Hills Stagg- 389
Top Five Individuals
Hayden Henry, Homewood-Flossmoor- 74
Perry Hoag, Homewood-Flossmoor- 77
Juney Bai, Lincoln- Way Central- 77
Brevin Knight, Normal University High- 77
Sean Curran, Lincoln- Way Central, 78
Max Farley, Orland Park Sandburg- 78
Parker Campbell, Quincy- 78
