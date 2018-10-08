Sports

High school girls golf sectional tournament results

By Sarah Johnson

October 08, 2018 09:40 PM

Here are the results of the local high school girls golf sectional tournaments that took place on Monday October 8, 2018. The top three teams advance to the state tournament along with the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team.

Class 1A

Team Results

Pinckneyville- 335

Metropolis- 337

Alton-Marquette- 339

Columbia- 339

Effingham- 343

Effingham St. Anthony- 347

Teutopolis- 375

Mt. Carmel- 375

McLeansboro (Hamilton County)- 376

Civic Memorial- 383

Carterville- 398

Waltonville- 453

Class 2A

Team Results

Normal University- 327

Sacred Heart- Griffin- 341

Edwardsville- 345

Normal Community- 347

O’Fallon- 348

Quincy- 351

Joliet- 353

Marion- 365

Springfield- 376

Mattoon- 380

Washington- 407

Galesburg- 426

Top Five Individuals

Kira Wolf, Mattoon- 74

Lexi Onsrud, Normal University High- 75

Maddy Palmer, Joliet Central- 78

Natcha Koonmee, Sacred Heart- Griffin- 78

Riley Lewis, Edwardsville- 79

Chloe Davidson, O’Fallon- 79

