High school girls golf sectional tournament results

Here are the results of the local high school girls golf sectional tournaments that took place on Monday October 8, 2018. The top three teams advance to the state tournament along with the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team.
Class 1A
Team Results
Pinckneyville- 335
Metropolis- 337
Alton-Marquette- 339
Columbia- 339
Effingham- 343
Effingham St. Anthony- 347
Teutopolis- 375
Mt. Carmel- 375
McLeansboro (Hamilton County)- 376
Civic Memorial- 383
Carterville- 398
Waltonville- 453
Class 2A
Team Results
Normal University- 327
Sacred Heart- Griffin- 341
Edwardsville- 345
Normal Community- 347
O’Fallon- 348
Quincy- 351
Joliet- 353
Marion- 365
Springfield- 376
Mattoon- 380
Washington- 407
Galesburg- 426
Top Five Individuals
Kira Wolf, Mattoon- 74
Lexi Onsrud, Normal University High- 75
Maddy Palmer, Joliet Central- 78
Natcha Koonmee, Sacred Heart- Griffin- 78
Riley Lewis, Edwardsville- 79
Chloe Davidson, O’Fallon- 79
