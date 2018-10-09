Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 9

Cameron Rodgers, Althoff, Football, RB
Rodgers, a senior for the Crusaders, rushed for 206 yards over 23 carries for three touchdowns in Althoff’s 24-21 conference loss to Carbondale on Friday. Rodgers has an impressive season total of 781 yards over 101 carries.
Luke Albers, Mater Dei, Soccer
In the Knights’ 5-1 win over Roxana, Albers scored three goals. The junior for Mater Dei has scored 10 goals this season.
Travis Speer, Triad, Soccer
Speer scored two goals in Triads’ 3-0 shutout of Mascoutah. Speer has scored aeight goals this season.
Ryan Martins and Noah Vanbuskirk, Granite City, Soccer
In the Warriors’ 8-1 win over Jerseyville, Martins scored two goals while Vanbuskirk scored three. Martins, a senior for Granite City, has scored seven goals this season. Vanbuskirk, also a senior, has scored 14 goals
