College notebook for Oct. 10

Slattery named Co-Golfer of the month in the OVC
SIUE senior golfer Kyle Slattery has been named as the Ohio Valley Conference’s co-Male Golfer of the Month for September.
Following a slow start at the Air Force tournament, Slattery bounced back to post back-to-back tournament wins.
The Rockford, Illinois, native won the EKU Intercollegiate on a playoff and then won by three strokes at SIUE’s Derek Dolenc Invitational while also helping SIUE to the team title.
His 64 in the second round of the EKU Intercollegiate is the lowest in the OVC this season and is tied for the lowest round ever at SIUE. His 65 in the second round at SIUE’s Derek Dolenc Invitational is the second lowest round this season in the OVC. His third round score of 67 at SIUE is tied for the 10th lowest round in the conference. Slattery is undefeated against all OVC competition so far this season.
Slattery shares the September award with Eastern Kentucky’s Billy Basham.
SIUE will play in one final tournament this fall, the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate Oct. 15-16.
Andrea Frerker named SIUE student-athlete of the week
SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE women’s soccer player Andrea Frerker. The sophomore from Maryville, Illinois, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology and has a grade point average of 4.00.
Frerker has started all 12 games this season in a midfield role for the Cougars. She recorded her second goal of the season in SIUE’s 2-0 win over Belmont Sept. 30. Her five points (two goals, one assist) is tied for third most on the team.
SIUE women’s soccer will play its final regular season home game Sunday against Southeast Missouri. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
