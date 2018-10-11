Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 11

Abby Korak, Edwardsville, Cross Country
Korak won the Southwestern Conference championship with a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds over the 3-mile course at Belleville West. The junior for the Tigers finished 50 seconds in front of second-place finisher Hannah Eastman of Belleville East. Korak’s first place finish helped Edwardsville capture the team title with 36 points. O’Fallon was third with 45 points followed by Belleville East with 53 points.
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo, Cross Country
Schwartz captured the Mississippi Valley Conference championship for the second straight year with a time of 17:51. The senior for the Bulldogs ran the course a full 1 minute, 48 seconds faster than the second-place finisher Julia Loeh of Highland. Waterloo finished in second place with 40 points, while Highland won the team title with 26 points.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah, Cross Country
Cozzi won the Mississippi Valley Conference championship with a time of 15:42. Despite Cozzi’s effort, Mascoutah settled for second with 48 points, behind Triad who finished the day with 40 points.
Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville, Cross Country
At the Southwestern Conference championship, Prenzler set a course record at Belleville West with a time of 14:42, which was good for the individual conference title. Edwardsville finished in second place, while O’Fallon won the team title.
