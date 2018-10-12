Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 12

Tyson Lobb, Central, Football, RB
Lobb rushed for 102 yards over 12 carries in the Cougars’ dominant 40-7 win over Wesclin.
Andrew Schultz, Mascoutah, Football, LB
Schultz had a team-high 10 tackles in Mascoutah’s 34-0 loss to Highland.
Christian Harms, Mascoutah, Football, WR
Harms did his best to put the Indians on the board on Friday night in their 34-0 loss to Highland by grabbing a pass for an interception.
Tanner Little, Freeburg, Football, RB
Little rushed for 136 yards over 28 carries in Freeburg’s 41-20 conference win over Salem. Little has rushed for 1147 yards so far this season with 14 touchdowns.
Brendan Meng, Freeburg, Football, WR
Meng rushed from 116 yards over 3 carries in Freeburg’s 41-20 win over Salem
Cal Clossen, Freeburg, Football, QB
Clossen completed 11 of 18 passes for 126 yards in Freeburg’s victory over Salem. The senior also rushed for 74 yards over 9 carries. With 6:25 left in the fourth quarter, Clossen ran 44 yards for a touchdown, his sixth of the season. Clossen has passed for 19 touchdowns with 84 of 139 passes completed.
Lucas Stone RB, Logan Cron, OL and Tyler White, WR, Freeburg, Football
Stone, Cron, and White each grabbed an interception in Freeburg’s game against Salem.
Tim Johnson, Alton, Football, RB
Johnson rushed for 195 yards over 13 carries in the Redbirds’ 45-9 conference win over Granite City. The sophomore for Alton has 917 yards on the season.
Andrew Jones, Alton, Football, QB
Jones, a junior, completed 6 of 7 passes for 123 yards in Alton’s win.
Chloe McIsaac and JoJo Skaer, Belleville East, Tennis
McIsaac and Skaer qualified as individuals to the state tournament at the Class 2A Belleville East sectional. McIsaac had a bye for round one but defeated her opponents convincingly with scores of 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0. Skaer also had a bye in the first round and defeated her opponents 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0.
Chloe Trimpe, Natalie Karibian, Abby Cimarolli, Annie McGinnis and Hannah Colbert, Edwardsville, Tennis
Trimpe qualfied as an individual to the state tournament at the Class 2A Belleville East sectional. After a bye in round one, Trimpe went on to win her matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2. The Tiger duo of Karibian and Cimarolli and McGinnis and Colbert qualified as well. Following a bye in round one, the Lady Tigers won their matches 6-1, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0.
Hannah Macias, Alton, Tennis
Macias qualified for the state tournament in the singles portion of the Class 2A Belleville East sectional. The Lady Redbird defeated her opponents by scores of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2.
Emiley Fritz and Kate Macaluso, O’Fallon, Tennis
Fritz and Macaluso qualified for the state tournament in the doubles portion of the competition at the Class 2A Belleville East sectional. Fritz and Macaluso won their matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-2.
Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler, Belleville West, Tennis
The Maroons duo of Fiedler and Fiedler qualified for the state tournament at the Class 2A Belleville East sectional. The dynamic duo from Belleville West won their qualifying match decisively by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
Mikaela Kossina, Columbia, Golf
After one round of competition at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament, Kossina sits in 11th place after shooting a 7-over par 79. Round two of competition begins Saturday.
Riley Lewis, Edwardsvile, Golf
After the first round of competition at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament, Lewis sits in 33rd place with a 9-over-par 81. Edwardsville is currently in 12th place, while St. Charles North is in first with 307 points. The second round begins Saturday.
