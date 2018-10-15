Top performers in high school sports for Oct 8- 12

Football
Cameron Rodgers, Althoff, Football, RB
Rodgers, a senior for the Crusaders, rushed for 206 yards over 23 carries for three touchdowns in Althoff’s 24-21 conference loss to Carbondale on Friday. Rodgers has an impressive season total of 781 yards over 101 carries.
Tyson Lobb, Central, RB
Lobb rushed for 102 yards over 12 carries in the Cougars dominant 40-7 win over Wesclin.
Andrew Schultz, Mascoutah, LB
Schultz had a team high 10 tackles in Mascoutah’s 34-0 loss to Highland.
Christian Harms, Mascoutah, WR
Harms did his best to put the Indians on the board on Friday night in their 34-0 loss to Highland by grabbing a pass for an interception.
Tanner Little, Freeburg, RB
Little rushed for 136 yards over 28 carries in Freeburg’s 41-20 conference win over Salem. Little has rushed for 1147 yards so far this season and 14 touchdowns.
Brendan Meng, Freeburg, WR
Meng rushed from 116 yards over 3 carries in Freeburg’s 41-20 win over Salem
Cal Clossen, Freeburg, QB
Clossen completed 11 of 18 passes for 126 yards in Freeburg’s victory over Salem. The senior also rushed for 74 yards over 9 carries. With 6:25 left in the fourth quarter, Clossen ran 44 yards for a touchdown, his sixth of the season. Clossen has passed for 19 touchdowns with 84 of 139 passes completed so far this season.
Lucas Stone RB, Logan Cron, OL and Tyler White, WR, Freeburg
Stone, Cron, and White each grabbed an interception over the course of Freeburg’s game against Salem.
Tim Johnson, Alton, RB
Johnson rushed for 195 yards over 13 carries in the Redbirds 45-9 conference win over Granite City. The sophomore for Alton has 917 yards on the season.
Andrew Jones, Alton, QB
Jones, a junior, completed 6 of 7 passes over 123 yards in Alton’s win.
Soccer
Luke Albers, Mater Dei
In the Knights’ 5-1 win over Roxana, Albers scored three goals. The junior for Mater Dei has scored 10 goals this season.
Travis Speer, Triad
Speer scored two goals in Triads’ 3-0 shutout of Mascoutah. Speer has scored aeight goals this season.
Ryan Martins and Noah Vanbuskirk, Granite City
In the Warriors’ 8-1 win over Jerseyville, Martins scored two goals while Vanbuskirk scored three. Martins, a senior for Granite City, has scored seven goals this season. Vanbuskirk, also a senior, has scored 14 goals.
Hunter Strubhart and Conner Tebbe, Central
In the IHSA Class 1A Central Regional, Strubhart and Tebbe each scored one goal, allowing the Cougars to beat the Metro-East Lutheran Knights 2-0 and advance to the regional championship game.
Adam Haas, Freeburg
In the IHSA Class 2A Freeburg Regional, Haas scored four goals to lead Freeburg to a convincing 5-0 victory over Massac County and a spot in the regional championship game.
Tennis
Maddie Buschur, Chloe McIsaac and JoJo Skaer Belleville East
At the Southwestern Conference Tournament, McIsaac defeated Edwardsville’s Natalie Karibian 6-2, 6-4 in flight one. Skaer defeated Edwardsville’s Chloe Trimpe 6-2, 6-3 in flight two. Buschur defeated Megan Mueller of O’Falllon 6-0, 6-0 in flight four. Belleville East tied for first with Edwardsville scoring 58 points. McIsaac and Skaer qualified as individuals to the state tournament at the Class 2A Belleville East Sectional. McIsaac had a bye during round one but defeated her opponents convincingly with scores of 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0. Skaer also had a bye round one and defeated her opponents 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0.
Abby Cimarolli, Hannah Colbert, Chloe Trimpe, Annie McGinnis and Grace Hackett, Edwardsville
At the Southwestern Conference Tournament, Cimarolli defeated Belleville East’s Abigail McIsaac in a hard-fought match by a score of 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 in flight three. Colbert defeated Kaylyn DelVecchio of Belleville East 6-1, 6-3 in flight five. Hackett defeated Mia McIsaac of Belleville East 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 in flight six. Edwardsville and Belleville East tied for first with 58 points. O’Fallon was third, scoring 43 points. Trimpe qualfied as an individual to the state tournament at the Class 2A Belleville East Sectional. After a bye in round one, Trimpe went on to win her matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2. The Tiger duos of Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli and Annie McGinnis and Hannah Colbert qualified in the doubles portion of the competition for the state tournament as well. Following a bye in round one of competition, the Lady Tigers won their matches 6-1, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0.
Hannah Macias, Alton
Macias qualified for the state tournament in the singles portion of the Class 2A Belleville East Sectional. The Lady Redbird defeated her opponents by scores of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2.
Emiley Fritz and Kate Macaluso, O’Fallon
Fritz and Macaluso qualified for the state tournament in the doubles portion of the competition at the Class 2A Belleville East Sectional. Fritz and Macaluso won their matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-2.
Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler, Belleville West
The Maroons duo of Fiedler and Fiedler qualified for the state tournament at the Class 2A Belleville East Sectional. The dynamic duo from Belleville West won their qualifying match decisively by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
Golf
Riley Lewis, Edwardsville
Lewis shot a 7-over-par 79 and tied for fifth place at the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional. Lewis led the Tigers to a third-place finish with 345 points and a place in the state tournament. Normal University won the meet with 327 points followed by Sacred Heart-Griffin with 341 points. After one round of competition at the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament, Lewis sits in thirty-third place shooting a 9-over- par 81. Edwardsville is currently in twelfth place while St. Charles North hold onto first with 307 points. Round two of competition begins on Saturday.
Chloe Davidson, O’Fallon
At the IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional, Davidson shot a 7-over-par 79, and tied for fifth overall to qualify as an individual to the state tournament. O’Fallon placed fifth as a team with 348 points.
Claire Rendleman, Collinsville
Rendleman shot a 8-over-par 80 to place seventh at the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional and advanced as an individual to the state tournament which will take place on Friday October 12.
Mikaela Kossina and Casey Wagner, Columbia
At the IHSA Class 1A Centralia Sectional, Kossina and Wagner qualified as individuals for the state tournament this weekend. Kossina shot an 11-over-par 81, placing ninth. Wagner shot a 12-over-par 82, placing 12th. Columbia placed fourth as a team with 339 points. After one round of competition at the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament, Kossina sits in eleventh place after shooting a 7-over par 79. Round two of competition begins on Saturday.
Audrey Wilke, Highland
Wilke placed ninth with an 11-over-par 81 to qualify as an individual to the state tournament at the IHSA Class 1A Centralia Sectional.
Gracie Piar, Alton-Marquette
Piar shot a 10-over-par 80 at the IHSA Class 1A Centralia Sectional to lead the Explorers to a third place finish with 339 points, securing a spot in the state tournament. Pinckneyville won the sectional title with 335 points.
Avery Irwin, Althoff
Irwin won the IHSA Class 2A Sectional title with an even par 72 at the Hickory Ridge Golf Course. His efforts led Althoff to a second-place finish with 304 points and a spot in the state tournament. Charleston won the sectional title with 297 points.
Cross Country
Abby Korak, Edwardsville
Korak won the Southwestern Conference championship with a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds over the 3-mile course at Belleville West. The junior for the Tigers finished 50 seconds in front of second-place finisher Hannah Eastman of Belleville East. Korak’s first place finish helped Edwardsville capture the team title with 36 points. O’Fallon was third with 45 points followed by Belleville East with 53 points.
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo
Schwartz captured the Mississippi Valley Conference championship for the second straight year with a time of 17:51. The senior for the Bulldogs ran the course a full 1 minute, 48 seconds faster than the second-place finisher Julia Loeh of Highland. Waterloo finished in second place with 40 points, while Highland won the team title with 26 points.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah
Cozzi won the Mississippi Valley Conference championship with a time of 15:42. Despite Cozzi’s effort, Mascoutah settled for second with 48 points, behind Triad who finished the day with 40 points.
Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville
At the Southwestern Conference championship, Prenzler set a course record at Belleville West with a time of 14:42, which was good for the individual conference title. Edwardsville finished in second place, while O’Fallon won the team title.
