McIsaac repeats as singles champion while Belleville East captures sectional tennis championship

The Belleville East Lancers added another championship to an already impressive list of accomplishments on Saturday at Belleville East High School.
Two-time regining News-Democrat singles player of the year Chloe McIsaac defeated Belleville East teammate JoJo Skaer in the singles final Saturday to lead the Lancers to the team title at the Class 2A Belleville East Girls Tennis Sectional Tournament.
The dominant singles player in the Southwestern Conference, McIsaac defeated Skaer 6-1, 6-0 in the title match. In losing only one game in four matches, McIsaac along with Skaer, will lead a large group of local players who will compete at the IHSA girls state tournament which begins on Thursday in suburban Chicago.
Thanks to the play of McIsaac and Skaer, the Lancers finished with 26 points, two more than Edwardsville (24) as they nipped the Tigers for the title. Belleville West finished third with 14 points.
Also advancing in singles were Chloe Trimpe of Edwardsville and Hannah Macias of Alton.
In doubles, Edwardsville seniors Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli defeated Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler of Belleville West 6-3, 6-0 in the final. Also advancing to the state finals are Hannah Colbert and Annie McGinnins of Edwardsville and Kate Macaluso and Emiley Fritz of O’Fallon.
The Class 1A Centralia and Triad Sectionals were completed on Monday.
Comments