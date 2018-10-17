Sports report: Roundup of Highland sports

Boys and Girls Cross Country
Highland girls harriers won Mississippi Valley Conference Title
Last Thursday (Oct. 12) turned into a big day of celebration for the Highland girls cross country team.
The Bulldogs won the Mississippi Valley Conference championship going away at Principia College in Elsah. Highland won the title first a first-place total of 26 points. Julia Loeh and Jessica Borror finished second and third behind Waterloo’s Jenna Schwartz, who won the race.
Loeh and Borror clocked the course in 19:39.40 and 19:40.80 respectively
Samantha Hengehold finished fifth (19:56.80), Grace Meyer was seventh (19:57. 40) Katelyn Marti finished ninth (20:11.70), Britin Machuca came in 14th (20:58.20), and Faith Brindley finished 25th (21:50) to drive the Bulldogs winning effort.
Bulldog Boys runners finish 6th in Mississippi Valley Meet
Running without top runner Brylee Portell, who was down with a hamstring injury, the Highland boys struggled some last Thursday (Oct. 11) as the Bulldogs finished sixth at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet at Principia College in Elsah.
Nick Hanratty and Easton Rosen led the way for Highland as Hanratty finished 6th (16:31) to gain first team all-conference honors. Rosen medaled with his finish in 15th place (17:08).
Syler Hogg rounded out the top finishers for the Bulldogs, finishing 23rd (17:47).
Girls Golf
The Highland girls golf team sent one player on to the Class IHSA Class 1A sectional tournament in Centralia last Monday (Oct. 8) and she acquitted herself quite well.
Sophomore AudreyWilke finished tied for 9th in the field with Mikaela Kossina of Columbia and Chloe Kraus of Okawville. Wilke shot an 81, finishing 11 over par to advance to the IHSA Class 1A tournament in Decatur last weekend.
Wilke misses cut at ISHA Class 1A Tournament
Last Friday (Oct.11), Wilke battled tough weather conditions at the Class 1A state tournament in Decatur and shot an 88 to finish 45th in the tournament field. Wilke’s season ended with the first day of the tournament as her score did not quite make the cut for day two on Saturday.
Wilke barely missed making into day two with her 88 score. The individual cut-off for the tournament was 85 and be
Girls Tennis
The season continues to keep rolling in the playoffs for the Highland girls tennis team. Highland kept its 2018 season alive last Saturday (10-13) as the Bulldogs won the IHSA Class 1A sectional tournament at Centralia High School.
Boys Soccer
O’Fallon 2, Highland 1
O’Fallon scored a goal in the first and second half and Panthers goal Ben Eckell held Highland’s offense in check as the visiting Bulldogs fell 2-1 last Monday in a nonconference game.
Caleb Engel and Chris Moore scored for the Panthers. Tyler Engel provided the Bulldogs lone goal in the second half. Highland goalie Riley Field stopped nine shots while taking the loss. Highland dropped to 8-11 with the setback.
Mascoutah 2, Highland 1
Nick Sikora struck for a first-half goal for the Bulldogs for a 1-0 lead. It did not hold up as host Mascoutah got goals from Christan Gonzalez and Lane Hoelscher in the second half to hand the Bulldogs a 2-1 loss in the season finale for both teams. Dylan Barghetzi assisted on Sikora’s goal.
Riley Field took the loss in goal for the Bulldogs, who ended the regular season at 8-12.
Mascoutah defeats Highland on penalty kicks in Class 2A Waterloo Regional semifinal opener
The Highland soccer team battled Mascoutah through regulation time, overtime, and into penalty kicks but came up short.
Highland had their season ended by Mascoutah as the Indians scored a goal in the third round of penalty kicks to win a Class 2A Waterloo Regional first-round game at Highland last Saturday (10-13). Highland saw its season come to an end at 8-13.
Girls Volleyball
Highland def. Jerseyville 2-0
Highland continues to stack win on the court as the girls volleyball team kept it’s winning streak alive to start last week.
The Bulldogs spikers opened the week with a two-set victory over Mississippi Valley Conference foe Jerseyville on “Dig for the Cure” and Senior Night last Wednesday (Oct. 10) at Highland.
Highland moved to 21-1 and 7-1 in conference play with the win.
Highland def. Mater Dei 25-22, 26-28, 25-23
Highland kept its winning ways going last Thursday as the Bulldogs battled past Breese Mater Dei for a 25-22, 26-28, 25-23 three-set win at home.
Winners of 14 straight matches, the Bulldogs moved to 22-1 on the season.
Bulldogs take third place in O’Fallon Autumn Classic
It was another strong performance in tournament play as Highland won 4 of 5 matches last weekend at O’Fallon to finish third in the O’Fallon Autumn Classic at O’Fallon High School.
The Bulldogs defeated Champaign Central (25-18, 25-18) Metro East Lutheran (25-6, 25-12) on Friday in Pool play last Friday (Oct. 12). On Saturday (Oct. 12) the Bulldogs swept Red Bud (15-4, 25-8 in the quarterfinal round before losing to eventual champ Althoff (21-25, 23-25).
Highland (29-2) rebounded nicely in the third-place match with a gritty three-set win over Quincy Notre Dame, 25-23, 21-21, 15-13.
Claire Diercks and Janessa Kimmle were named to the All-Tournament team.
