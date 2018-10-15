Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 15

Cameron Rodgers, Althoff, Football, RB
In Althoff’s 33-6 loss to conference foe Cahokia, Rodgers rushed for 115 yards over 16 carries with one touchdown.
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, Football, QB
In the Flyers’ 78-13 win over the O’Fallon Panthers, the sophomore quarterback had a thrilling game, completing 15 of 18 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore also rushed for 175 yards over seven attempts, five of which resulted in touchdowns.
Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East, Tennis
McIsaac defeated teammate JoJo Skaer 6-1, 6-1 for the singles Class 2A Belleville East sectional championship. McIsaac’s first place finish and Skaer’s second place finish helped the Lancers to edge past Edwardsville by two points for the sectional title.
Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli, Edwardsville, Tennis
The Tiger senior duo of Karibian and Cimarolli won the doubles championship at the Class 2A Belleville East Sectional by defeating the Belleville West duo of Kaitlyn and Taylor Fiedler 6-3, 6-0.
Taylor Fleming, Highland, Tennis
Fleming defeated Sonae Shelton of Flora in a hard-fought 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 victory for the Class 1A Centralia Sectional singles title. Highland won the Sectional Championship, scoring 27 points.
Jordyn Roper, Olivia Melichar and Mary Nester, Althoff, Tennis
Roper defeated Maria Wendle of Alton-Marquette 6-1, 6-1 for the Class 1A Triad Sectional singles title. The Crusaders senior duo of Melichar and Nester defeated Hannah Hudson and Chelsea Maag of Jerseyville for the doubles championship title. Triad beat Althoff under a tiebreaker to claim the sectional championship.
Comments