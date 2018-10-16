Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 16

Grant Keller, Triad, Soccer
Keller scored all four of Triad’s goals in the Knights’ 4-1 victory over Waterloo. Keller’s efforts allowed Triad to advance to the Class 2A Waterloo Regional Championship game against Gibault on Friday.
Ethan Miracle and Adam Sneed, Edwardsville, Soccer
Miracle and Sneed, both seniors for the Tigers, scored two goals apiece in Edwardsville’s 6-0 win over Belleville East. The Tigers now advance to the Class 3A O’Fallon Regional Championship where they will take on host team O’Fallon on Friday.
