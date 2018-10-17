College notebook for Oct. 17

Slattery repeats as OVC golfer of the week
For the third time this season, SIUE senior golfer Kyle Slattery has earned recognition as the Ohio Valley Conference male Golfer of the Week.
The award comes following Slattery’s third tournament win of the year at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. The senior from Rockford, Illinois, posted rounds of 69-67 to finish at 136 (-8). He won the even by two strokes.
Slattery becomes the third player in school history to win three tournaments in a career, let alone in a season. Slattery already has wins at Eastern Kentucky and at SIUE’s home event.
His scores at Austin Peay also give him 12 career rounds in the 60s, tying for the most in school history.
Slattery remained unbeaten against OVC competition through the entire fall season.
Keegan McHugh named SIUE student-athlete of the week
SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE men’s soccer player Keegan McHugh. The junior from St. Charles, Missouri, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business and has a grade point average of 3.21.
McHugh has started 13 games in a midfield role for the Cougars this season. He scored SIUE’s lone goal in the 1-1 draw with Western Michigan last Saturday. McHugh is third on the team in scoring with eight points (three goals, two assists).
SIUE men’s soccer carries its eight game unbeaten streak to West Virginia as the Cougars will take on the Mountaineers Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
McKendree men’s basketball selected as eleventh in GLVC pre-season poll
The McKendree University men’s basketball team settled into the No. 11 spot in the 2018-19 Great Lakes Valley Conference pre-season poll released Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
The Bearcats garnered a total of 64 points in voting conducted by the conference’s 14 head men’s basketball coaches. The GLVC regular-season slate will no longer include a divisional format to help determine the league’s post-season qualifiers. The top eight teams with the most points derived from the GLVC Point Rating System – implemented for the first time in 2017-18 – at the conclusion of the regular season will earn a berth to the GLVC Basketball Championship Tournament to be held March 7-10 in Edwardsville, Ill. For the second consecutive year, the event will take place at the Vadalabene Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
McKendree is coming off a 12-16 season and a 3-15 mark in GLVC play in 2017-18. New head coach Chris Foster, who took the reins of the Bearcats’ program in late March, will have four starters and 10 lettermen back from last year’s squad.
Bellarmine University was selected as the pre-season favorite to win the GLVC with 12 first-place votes and 181 total points in the pre-season poll.
The Bearcats’ 2018-19 regular-season opener will come on Saturday, Nov. 10 against Northern Michigan University at the GLVC/GLIAC Crossover Challenge in Marquette, Mich. McKendree will play its first home game at the Harry M. Statham Sports Center on Tuesday, Nov. 20 when it hosts Union University at 7 p.m.
McKendree women’s basketball selected eight in GLVC preseason poll
The McKendree University women’s basketball team was selected to finish eighth in the 14-team Great Lakes Valley Conference preseason poll that was released Wednesday afternoon by the league office.
The Bearcats earned 94 total points in the voting conducted by the 14 head coaches of the conference. The GLVC regular season will no longer include a standard divisional format, which consisted of two divisions for many years before switching to a three-division format in a 15-team league in 2017-18. The top eight teams with the most points derived from the GLVC Point Rating System – adopted for the first time last year – at the end of the regular season will earn a berth into the GLVC Basketball Championship Tournament to be staged in Edwardsville, Ill. The Vadalabene Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will serve as the host facility of the GLVC Tournament for the second consecutive year.
McKendree battled its way into the 2018 GLVC Tournament by winning its final three games of the regular season and earned the No. 8 seed in the post-season event. It marked the Bearcats’ second GLVC Tournament appearance in the last three seasons under head coach Kari Kerkhoff. McKendree posted a 12-14 overall record and an 8-10 GLVC mark in 2017-18. The Bearcats have four returning starters and eight returning letter winners back from last season’s squad.
Lewis University edged past Drury University to claim the top spot in the 2018-19 GLVC women’s basketball pre-season poll.
McKendree will open the 2018-19 regular season Nov. 9-10 at the GLVC/GLIAC Crossover Challenge in Hammond, Ind. The Bearcats will take on host Purdue University-Northwest on Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. before facing Tiffin University the following afternoon at 1 p.m. McKendree will kick off its home slate on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. against Upper Iowa University.
