Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 17

Chris Hartrich and Stephen Haase, Alton-Marquette, Soccer
Seniors Hartich and Haase each scored two goals in the Explorers 7-0 win over Civic Memorial. Hartrich and Haase have each scored 19 goals this season. Alton-Marquette will now advance to the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional Championship on Saturday.
Karson Bridges, Columbia, Soccer
Bridges scored two goals to help boost the Eagles to a 3-1 win over Jerseyville and advance to the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional Championship on Saturday. The sophomore for Columbia has scored 18 goals this season.
Comments