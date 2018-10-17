Sports

Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 17

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

October 17, 2018 09:18 PM

Chris Hartrich and Stephen Haase, Alton-Marquette, Soccer

Seniors Hartich and Haase each scored two goals in the Explorers 7-0 win over Civic Memorial. Hartrich and Haase have each scored 19 goals this season. Alton-Marquette will now advance to the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional Championship on Saturday.

Karson Bridges, Columbia, Soccer

Bridges scored two goals to help boost the Eagles to a 3-1 win over Jerseyville and advance to the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional Championship on Saturday. The sophomore for Columbia has scored 18 goals this season.

