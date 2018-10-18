Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 18

Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East, Tennis
In the first round of the IHSA Class 2A state tournament, McIsaac defeated Danville’s Lauren Ellis 7-6, 6-3. While McIsaac had a second round loss to Alex Savu of Naperville 6-1, 6-1, she punched her ticket to play on Friday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Julia Canellis of Orland Park Sandburg in the second round of the consolation bracket. As a team, the Lancers currently sit in 30th place with three points.
Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler, Belleville West, Tennis
The Maroons duo advanced to continue play on Friday at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament. Despite a first round loss to Katie Materick and Lara Moreno of LaGrange 6-1, 6-2, the Lady Maroons bounced back to win their next two matches 6-2, 6-1 and 7-6, 7-5.
Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli, Edwardsville, Tennis
The Tigers duo won their first round match against Ashley Samuta and Emma Chirila of Glenbard West 6-0, 6-4 and in the second round went on to defeat Glenbrook North’s Samantha Frishman and Grace Chatas 6-0, 6-2. Karibian and Cimarolli then lost 6-2, 6-3 to a duo from Highland Park, but will advance to play on Friday in the doubles consolation bracket.
Taylor Fleming, Highland, Tennis
Fleming advanced to play on Friday at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament. Fleming defeated Chicago Agricultural Science’s Kenya Hill 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the opening round of the tournament but fell to Lily Schoeck of Rock Island 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. The junior for the Bulldogs punched her ticket to continue in the tournament after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Flora’s Sonae Shelton in the consolation bracket.
Olivia Melichar and Mary Nester, Althoff, Tennis
Melichar and Nester have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament. The Crusaders’ rout to the quarterfinals has been relatively straightforward with match victories of 6-1, 6-1 over the team from St. Thomas More, a 6-2, 6-3 win over Michelle Lynch and Piper Marcum of Centralia and finally a 6-1, 6-4 win over a duo from Metamora.
Michelle Lynch and Piper Marcum, Centralia, Tennis
Lynch and Marcum moved their way into Friday’s Class 1A state tournament play with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kaiya Wheaten and Niyah Edmond from Chicago De La Salle followed by a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Melichar and Nester of Althoff. But in the consolation bracket the duo bounced back to qualify for Friday’s portion of the tournament with a hard fought 6-2, 6-7, 10-5 win over Oliva Gunn and Allison Bergh of Central.
Bailey Grigg and Molly Suess, Triad, Tennis
Grigg and Suess punched their ticket to Friday’s portion of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emma Crawford and Sydney Cochrane of Champaign Central. Earlier in the day, the duo won their opening match in the tournament 6-1, 7-5 over Alyssa Guse and Heidea Vaudt of Rockford Lutheran but fell to Emily Sun and Isabella Kellemeier 6-1, 6-1 in round two.
