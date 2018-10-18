College notebook for Oct. 18

McKendree’s Lanner named GLVC golf of the week
McKendree University junior Tobias Lanner (Gothenburg, Sweden/Katrinelundsgymnasiet) has been honored as the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, it was announced Thursday by the league office.
Lanner played a big role in leading the Bearcats to the tournament championship at the Cedarville University Invitational that was held Monday and Tuesday. Lanner grabbed All-Tournament accolades as he tied for second in the final standings. He shot 147 over 36 holes to lead a charge of three McKendree players who collected All-Tournament honors. It was Lanner’s second consecutive top-20 finish this fall to go along with a tie for 15th place at the Midwest Regional held earlier this month in Eureka, Mo.
McKendree, which fired a 301 over the first 18 holes on Monday, closed the tournament by shaving eight strokes off its team score for a 293 during Tuesday’s final round. The win marked the Bearcats’ first tournament triumph since capturing the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Spring Invitational in April.
Lanner is the first McKendree men’s to receiver GLVC Player of the Week honors. Keenai Sampson (Maryville, IL/Collinsville) nabbed the last individual golf accolade for the Bearcats when he was named the league’s Golfer of the Month in September 2015.
The Bearcats will finish up play this fall by hosting the McKendree Fall Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.
McKendree University men’s wrestling gets top marks in GLVC pre-season poll
The McKendree University men’s wrestling team was voted to win the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Wrestling Championship for the 2018-2019 season, the Conference office announced Thursday.
The Bearcats received all possible first place votes after going undefeated in conference play last season, en route to their first GLVC title. McKendree and NCAA Division II Coach of the Year James Kisgen return three All-Americans in junior Marcus Povlick (Plainfield, IL/Plainfield North) (125 lb), senior Isaiah Kemper (Evansville, Ind./Central) (149 lb), and junior Nick Foster (Belleville, IL/Belleville West) (174 lb) as they aim to defend their conference title.
The 2018-19 GLVC Wrestling Preseason Poll follows:
|Rank
|Team
|Points (1st)
|1.
|McKendree
|36 (6)
|2.
|Maryville
|29
|3.
|Indianapolis
|28 (1)
|4.
|Drury
|20
|5.
|Bellarmine
|14
|Ouachita Baptist
|14
|7.
|Truman State
|6
