Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 19

Josh Reed, Edwardsville, Soccer
Reed scored two goals to help lead the Tigers to the Class 3A O’Fallon Regional championship with a 3-1 win over O’Fallon. Edwardsville now advances to the Collinsville Sectional on Tuesday.
Devin Wills, RB and Isaac Beck, DE, Mascoutah, Football
Wills rushed for 139 yards over 15 carries with a pair of touchdowns in the Indians’ dominant 59-2 win over Centralia. The junior for Mascoutah has rushed for 1,383 yards this season.
In the second quarter, Beck grabbed an interception which resulted in a touchdown by Wills with 6:49 remaining in the half. Mascoutah will advance to the playoffs next week.
Jackson McCloskey, Belleville West, Football, QB
In the Maroons’ 45-3 win over city rival Belleville East, McCloskey completed 13 of 23 passes over 284 yards for five touchdowns. The junior connected with Dominic Lovett for all five touchdown passes.
Nic Horner, Columbia, Football, QB
In the Eagles’ 36-28 loss to Jerseyville, Horner completed 13 of 18 passes over 135 yards, for his highest pass completion percentage in a game this season. The junior also had a 2-yard touchdown run with 7:06 left in the first half.
Jack Etter, QB and Sam LaPorta, WR, Highland, Football, QB
Etter completed 7 of 9 passes for an impressive 276 yards and three touchdowns in Highland’s 54-7 win over Charleston.
LaPorta was the recipient of two of those touchdown passes. The first with 54 seconds left in the first quarter after a 69-yard pass. The second was a 54-yard pass in the second quarter.
Reed Braundmeier, QB, Zach Napovanice, WR, Mitchell Haake, WR, Garrett Foppe, WR, Mater Dei, Football
The Knights had several standout players in their 55-27 win over Waterloo. Quarterback Reed Braundmeier completed 23 of 30 passes over 306 yards with five touchdowns.
Napovanice rushed for 130 yards over nine carries while Haake rushed for 131 yards on five carries.
Foppe, a senior for Mater Dei, grabbed two interceptions to help advance the Knights on offense.
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, Football, QB
In the Flyers’ 71-28 win over Alton, Macon completed 13 of 25 passes for a pair of touchdowns and 201 yards.
