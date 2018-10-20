Top performances in high school sports in week 9 of the fall season

Football
Cameron Rodgers, Althoff, RB
In Althoff’s 33-6 loss to conference foe Cahokia, Rodgers rushed for 115 yards over 16 carries with one touchdown.
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB
In the Flyers’ 78-13 win over the O’Fallon Panthers, the sophomore quarterback had a thrilling game, completing 15 of 18 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore also rushed for 175 yards over seven attempts, five of which resulted in touchdowns. In the Flyer’s 71-28 win over Alton, Macon completed 13 of 25 passes for a pair of touchdowns over 201 yards.
Devin Wills, RB and Isaac Beck, DE, Mascoutah
Wills rushed for 139 yards over 15 carries with a pair of touchdowns in the Indians dominant 59-2 win over Centralia. So far this season, the junior for Mascoutah has rushed for a total of 1383 yards.
In the second quarter, Beck grabbed an interception which later resulted in a touchdown by Wills with 6:49 remaining in the half. Mascoutah will advance to the playoffs next week.
Jack McCloskey, Belleville West, QB
In the Maroon’s 45-3 win over city rival Belleville East, McCloskey completed 14 of 24 passes over 281 yards for five touchdowns. The junior connected with Dominic Lovett for all five touchdown passes.
Dominic Lovett, Belleville West, WR
The sophomore set a new school record for touchdown receptions with his five-score performance against Belleville East Friday. Lovett connected with McCloskey on touchdown strikes of 32, 13, 57, 27 and 36 yards, raising his career total to 23. That mark eclipses the former record of 18, set by TeAntez Anthony in 2013-15.
Nic Horner, Columbia, QB
In the Eagles 36-28 loss to Jerseyville, Horner completed 13 of 18 passes over 135 yards, for his highest pass completion percentage in a game so far this season. The junior also had a short two yard run for a touchdown with 7:06 left in the first half.
Jack Etter, QB and Sam LaPorta, WR, Highland, QB
Etter completed seven of nine passes over an impressive 276 yards for three touchdowns in Highland’s 54-7 win over Charleston.
LaPorta was the recipient of two of those touchdown passes. The first with 54 seconds left in the first quarter after a 69 yard pass. The second was a 54 yard pass in the second quarter.
Reed Braundmeier, QB, Zach Napovanice, WR, Mitchell Haake, WR, Garrett Foppe, WR, Mater Dei
The Knights had several standout players in their 55-27 win over Waterloo. Quarterback Reed Braundmeier completed 23 of 30 passes over 306 yards with five touchdowns.
Napovanice rushed for 130 yards over nine carries while Haake rushed for 131 yards over five carries.
Foppe, a senior for Mater Dei, grabbed two interceptions to help advance the Knights on offense.
Soccer
Grant Keller, Triad
Keller scored all four of Triad’s goals in the Knights’ 4-1 victory over Waterloo. Keller’s efforts allowed Triad to advance to the Class 2A Waterloo Regional Championship game against Gibault on Friday.
Ethan Miracle and Adam Sneed, Edwardsville
Miracle and Sneed, both seniors for the Tigers, scored two goals apiece in Edwardsville’s 6-0 win over Belleville East. The Tigers now advance to the Class 3A O’Fallon Regional Championship where they will take on host team O’Fallon.
Josh Reed, Edwardsville
Reed scored two goals to help lead the Tigers to the Class 3A O’Fallon Regional Championship with a 3-1 win over O’Fallon. Edwardsville now advances to the Collinsville Sectional which will take place on Tuesday.
Chris Hartrich and Stephen Haase, Alton-Marquette
Seniors Hartich and Haase each scored two goals in the Explorers 7-0 win over Civic Memorial. Hartrich and Haase have each scored 19 goals this season. Alton-Marquette will now advance to the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional Championship on Saturday.
Karson Bridges, Columbia
Bridges scored two goals to help boost the Eagles to a 3-1 win over Jerseyville and advance to the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional Championship on Saturday. The sophomore for Columbia has scored 18 goals this season.
Tennis
Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East
McIsaac defeated teammate JoJo Skaer 6-1, 6-1 for the singles Class 2A Belleville East sectional championship. McIsaac’s first place finish and Skaer’s second place finish helped the Lancers to edge past Edwardsville by two points for the sectional title .In the first round of the IHSA Class 2A state tournament, McIsaac defeated Danville’s Lauren Ellis 7-6, 6-3. While McIsaac had a second round loss to Alex Savu of Naperville 6-1, 6-1, she punched her ticket to play on Friday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Julia Canellis of Orland Park Sandburg in the second round of the consolation bracket. During the third round of the consolation bracket on Friday, McIsaac had a convincing defeat of Glenbrook South’s Jenna Horne 6-0, 6-2 to advance to play on Saturday.
Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler, Belleville West
The Maroons duo advanced to continue play on Friday at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament. Despite a first round loss to Katie Materick and Lara Moreno of LaGrange 6-1, 6-2, the Lady Maroons bounced back to win their next two matches 6-2, 6-1 and 7-6, 7-5. On Friday the dynamic duo won their match 6-1, 6-4 over Kayva Sudhir and Grace Walls of Normal Community to advance to Saturday’s portion of the tournament.
Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli, Edwardsville
The Tiger senior duo of Karibian and Cimarolli won the doubles championship at the Class 2A Belleville East Sectional by defeating the Belleville West duo of Kaitlyn and Taylor Fiedler 6-3, 6-0. Karibian and Cimarolli won their first round match against Ashley Samuta and Emma Chirila of Glenbard West 6-0, 6-4 and in the second round went on to defeat Glenbrook North’s Samantha Frishman and Grace Chatas 6-0, 6-2. Karibian and Cimarolli then lost 6-2, 6-3 to a duo from Highland Park, but still advanced to play on Friday in the doubles consolation bracket.
Taylor Fleming, Highland
Fleming defeated Sonae Shelton of Flora in a hard-fought 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 victory for the Class 1A Centralia Sectional singles title. Highland won the Sectional Championship, scoring 27 points. Fleming advanced to play on Friday at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament by defeating Chicago Agricultural Science’s Kenya Hill 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the opening round of the tournament but then fell to Lily Schoeck of Rock Island 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. The junior for the Bulldogs punched her ticket to continue in the tournament after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Flora’s Sonae Shelton in the consolation bracket. On Friday, Fleming topped Laura Strenk of Wilmette in a hard fought 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 match to advance to play on Saturday.
Michelle Lynch and Piper Marcum, Centralia
Lynch and Marcum moved their way into Friday’s Class 1A state tournament play with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kaiya Wheaten and Niyah Edmond from Chicago De La Salle followed by a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Melichar and Nester of Althoff. But in the consolation bracket the duo bounced back to qualify for Friday’s portion of the tournament with a hard fought 6-2, 6-7, 10-5 win over Oliva Gunn and Allison Bergh of Central.
Bailey Grigg and Molly Suess, Triad
Grigg and Suess punched their ticket to Friday’s portion of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emma Crawford and Sydney Cochrane of Champaign Central. Earlier in the day, the duo won their opening match in the tournament 6-1, 7-5 over Alyssa Guse and Heidea Vaudt of Rockford Lutheran but fell to Emily Sun and Isabella Kellemeier 6-1, 6-1 in round two.
Olivia Melichar and Mary Nester, Althoff
Melichar and Nester have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament. The Crusaders’ rout to the quarterfinals has been relatively straightforward with match victories of 6-1, 6-1 over the team from St. Thomas More, a 6-2, 6-3 win over Michelle Lynch and Piper Marcum of Centralia and finally a 6-1, 6-4 win over a duo from Metamora. The pair lost in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-3 but will continue play on Saturday in the consolation bracket.
Jordyn Roper,Althoff
Roper defeated Maria Wendle of Alton-Marquette 6-1, 6-1 for the Class 1A Triad Sectional singles title.
