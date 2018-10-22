Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 22

Cree Stumpf, Roxana, Cross Country
Stumpf won the individual title at the Class 1A Freeburg Regional, running a time of 15:51. Roxana placed third as a team with 117 points while host team Freeburg took the meet title with 49 points.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah, Cross Country
Cozzi won the Class 2A Triad Regional Championship, running a time of 15:58. Cozzi’s efforts helped Mascoutah place third as team with 73 points and advance to the Class 2A Decatur Sectional. Host team Triad won the Regional title with 58 points.
Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville, Cross Country
Prenzler won the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional Championship with a time of 15:49, 13 seconds faster than runner-up teammate Max Hartmann. Edwardsville won the meet, scoring 30 points, and will advance the Class 3A Quincy Sectional.
Brooke Biffar, Gibault, Cross Country
Biffar ran an 18:36 to take home the individual title at the Class 1A Freeburg Regional and will advance to Sectionals. Freeburg won the team title, scoring 47 points.
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo, Cross Country
Schwartz, the defending 2017 Class 2A state cross county champion, won the Class 2A Triad Regional with a time of 18:12. Schwartz’s efforts boosted Waterloo to the team title with 50 points.
Abby Korak, Edwardsville, Cross Country
Korak won the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional Championship with a time of 18:49. Edwardsville won the team title, scoring 31 points and will advance the Class 3A Quincy Sectional.
Trenton Dietiker, Alton-Marquette, Soccer
Dietiker kept the Explorers’ hopes alive as he scored the team’s only goals in their 3-2 loss to Columbia at the Civic Memorial Regional Championship. The junior for Alton-Marquette has scored 14 goals this season.
Comments