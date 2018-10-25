College notebook for Oct. 25

For the second consecutive week, McKendree University junior Tobias Lanner (Gothenburg, Sweden/Katrinelundsgymnasiet) has been honored as the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week.
Lanner turned in a winning performance for the Bearcats at the McKendree Fall Intercollegiate played Monday and Tuesday at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville. He finished the 54-hole event with a score of 213, which was three-under par for the tournament. Lanner was one of five golfers in the 45-player field to finish under par.
On Monday, Lanner opened play with his lowest round of the fall season by carding a 69 before adding rounds of 73 and 71 to help lead McKendree to a second place finish in the nine-team field.
Last week, Lanner picked up his first GLVC Men’s Golfer of the Week award by finishing in a tie for second at the Cedarville Invitational. That effort was instrumental in leading the Bearcats to a tournament victory in Ohio.
October 25, 2018 09:03 PM
