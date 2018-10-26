Top performers in high school sports for Oct. 26

Jackson McCloskey, Belleville West, QB
In the Maroons’ 20-12 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, McCloskey completed 16 of 38 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown. The junior connected with Dominic Lovett for an 81-yard pass at the beginning of the second quarter for the only Maroons touchdown pass of the night. McCloskey finished the season with a total of 35 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions, with a pass completion percentage of 54.90.
Ka’Lon Carraway, Belleville West, DE
Carraway had three sacks in the Maroon’s 20-12 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South. The junior for Belleville West has a season total of eight sacks.
Zane Baker and Luke Liljegren, Collinsville, Soccer
Baker and Liljegren each scored a goal in Collinsville’s 2-1 win over Normal Community for the Class 3A Collinsville Sectional Championship. Baker, a senior, tied the game at the 12:48 mark. Liljegren, also a senior, scored the game-deciding goal at the 24:02 mark. Collinsville will take on Chicago (Mt. Carmel) for the Class 3A Bradley Bourbonnais Super-Sectional title on Tuesday.
Comments