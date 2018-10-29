Scholarship offers continue to mount for East St. Louis safety Antonio Johnson

Ranked as one of the top high school defensive backs in the state, East St. Louis junior Antonio Johnson continues to mount college scholarship offers.
A 6-foot-3 185-pound safety, Johnson confirmed on Saturday that he received an offer from Penn State University.
“They are one of the schools who has been talking to me. They called a couple of days ago and offered.’’ Johnson said Saturday following the Flyers Class 7A first round playoff win over Hoffman Esates. “It’s a great school and I feel blessed that they offered me a scholarship.’’
Ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked safety in Illinois by Rvials.com and the No. 3 ranked recruit in the state for the class of 2020 by 247 Sports, Johnson also has scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Kentucky and Virgina Tech.
A two-year starter at defensive back for coach Darren Sunkett’s Flyers, Johnson finished his sophomore season a year ago with 67 tackles, 41 solos and two interceptions.. This season, Johnson has turned into one of the top two-way staters in the St. Louis area.
While helping to anchor the Flyers secondary, Johnson has 70 tackles, 46 solos and five interceptions. In his first season as a wide receiver, Johnson has 26 receptions for 492 yards and six touchdowns.
The Flyers (8-2) will be on the road Saturday to take on Glenbard East (10-0) in a second round Class 7A playoff game beginning at 2 p.m.
