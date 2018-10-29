Gibault, Collinsville push toward state; Althoff, Mater Dei in volleyball sectional

The Collinsville Kahoks look to take take that final step toward a trip to the Class 3A State Soccer Tournament Tuesday when they take on the Chicago Mount Carmel Caravan at the Bradley- Bourbonnais Super-Sectional.
Fresh off a 2-1 win over Normal Community in the title game of the Collinsville Sectional, the Kahoks (17-5-2) will take on the Caravan (16-4-2) beginning at 6:30 p..m. The winner earns a trip to the Class 3A State Soccer Tournament which begins Friday at Hoffman Estates High School.
The Giabult Hawks, which defeated Monroe County rival Columbia 2-1 to win the Triad Sectional will take a 16-4-5 record into a Class 2A Chatham-Glenwood Super-Sectional against Springfield (23-5-1) beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will advance to the Class 2A State Tournament which is also held at Hoffman Estates High School.
Volleyball
Sectional and super-sectional tournaments in all four classes are on tap this week at sites throughout the metro east and southern Illinois.
Sectional semifinal round games were held on Monday with sectional championship matches set for Wednesday. Super-sectionals are scheduled for Friday with the winners advancing to the IHSA State Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 9-10 at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Following is a brief look at where volleyball tournaments can be seen this week.
Class 1A Valmeyer Sectional: Title game set for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to the Okawville Super-Sectional at 6 p.m. Friday where it will take on the winner of the Thompsonville Sectional.
Class 2A Red Bud Sectional: Title game set for 6 p.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to the McLeansboro -Hamilton County Super-Sectional at 6:30 p.m. Friday where it will take on the winner of the Toledo-Cumberland Sectional.
Class 3A Mascoutah Sectional: Title game set for 6 p.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to the Bethalto-Civic Memorial Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Friday where it will take on the winner of the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional.
Class 4A Bloomington Sectional: Title game set for 6 p.,m Wednesday with the winner advancing to the Normal Community Super-Sectional on Friday where it will take on the winner of the Plainfield North Sectional.
Cross Country
The top distance runners in the state will compete for individual and team honors at the IHSA State Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria
The six-race evvent begins at 9 a.m. with the Class 1A girls race and continues throughout the day, concluding with the Class 3A boys race at 2 p.m.
Following is a list of area teams and top indviduals to watch on Saturday
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Teams: Freeburg, Roxana, Okawville.
Top individual hopeful: Breanna Chandler (Freeburg)
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Teams: Waterloo, Highland.
Top individual hopeful: Defending state champion Jenna Schwartz (Waterloo)
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Teams: Edwardsville, O’Fallon.
Top individual hopeful: Abby Korak (Edwardsville)
CLASS 1A BOYS
Teams: Freeburg, Glen Carbon Father McGivney, Roxana
Top individual hopeful: Justin Mumford (Wesclin)
CLASS 2A BOYS
Teams: none.
Top individual hope: Casmir Cozzi (Mascoutah)
CLASS 3A BOYS
Teams: O’Fallon, Edwardsville.
Top individual hope: Roland Prenzler (Edwardsville)
Comments