College notebook for Oct. 29

Metcalf grabs third GLVC offensive player of the week award
A record-setting Saturday afternoon helped propel McKendree senior quarterback Reece Metcalf (Mount Carmel, IL/Mount Carmel) to Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week accolades on Monday.
The Bearcats’ signal-caller broke a pair of established records in leading McKendree to a 47-31 Homecoming victory over William Jewell College. Metcalf completed only 17 passes on the day, but he threw for a school-record 391 yards in the effort. The 391 yards eclipsed the previous mark of 375 set by Isaac Fisher (Washington, IL/Washington) in the Bearcats’ 2013 season opener at home against Tiffin University. Metcalf averaged 23 yards per completion against the Cardinals.
Metcalf also tossed four touchdown passes on Saturday, giving him 25 for the season. That helped Metcalf break a tie with Fisher for most TD passes in a season for the Bearcats. Fisher threw for 21 scores during the 2015 campaign.
Metcalf threw his four touchdown passes to four different receivers on Saturday, including strikes of 75 yards to freshman Steven Towns, Jr. (Normal, IL/Normal Community), and 74 yards to senior Jalyn Williams (Carbondale, IL/Carbondale). Metcalf is now the first quarterback in McKendree history to throw multiple TD passes of at least 70 yards in the same game.
Along with his record-breaking accomplishments on Saturday, Metcalf moved into second place on the McKendree career list for both passing yards and touchdowns. He now has 4,691 passing yards and 42 TD passes with the Bearcats.
In eight games this season, Metcalf has completed nearly two-thirds of his pass attempts for 2,159 yards along with his 25 touchdowns. He currently leads the GLVC in passing yards per game (269.9 YPG), passing efficiency (179.5 rating) and total offense (274.8 YPG).
Monday’s honors marks the third time this season that Metcalf has been named the GLVC Offensive Player of the Week. He collected the honor on consecutive weeks following his performances against Kentucky State University and Bowie State University. It is also Metcalf’s fourth career GLVC weekly honor.
The McKendree football team will close out the home portion of its 2018 schedule on Saturday against Missouri S&T. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The Bearcats enter the contest with a 5-4 overall record and a 3-2 mark in GLVC play.
SIUE’s Goff earns second team all-OVC honors
The SIUE cross country teams wrapped up the Ohio Valley Conference Championships Saturday, with Aly Goff earning All-OVC Second Team honors for the Cougars.
SIUE placed seventh out of 12 overall in the men’s 8K. The women finished ninth overall out of 12 teams in the women’s 5K. The Eastern Kentucky men and women’s teams took first at the Championships.
Goff ran to a personal record time in the 5K (17:59.3), placing her 11th to earn All-OVC Second Team. Goff’s time is the seventh fastest 5K time in SIUE history.
Freshman Emily Ellis placed 52nd with a time of 19:27.1, Kassidy Dexheimer finished 57th (19:33.6) and Keri Burmester 60th (19:41.8).
On the men’s side, Ben Scamihorn finished 20th with a time of 25:10.1. Scamihorns time is the 27th fastest 8K time in SIUE history.
SIUE’s Landon Skelly placed 29th (25:27.7), Austin Woodard 48th (26:26.1) and Liam O’Connell 56th(26:45.7).
Comments