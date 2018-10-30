Hope Everett, a member of the SIUE women’s volleyball team, was named the OVC Newcomer of the Week for the second straight week.
College Notebook for Oct. 30

By Sarah Johnson

October 30, 2018 09:12 PM

SIUE middle blocker Hope Everett has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for a second straight week.

Everett’s offense helped propel SIUE volleyball to its fourth straight win as the Cougars improved to 7-5 in league play and 8-16 overall. The Cougars sit in fourth place in the OVC standings.

The redshirt freshman from Norris City, Illinois, posted the best single-match hitting percentage by an SIUE player this season (12 or more kills) with a .463 hitting percentage (22 kills) in a five-set win this past Wednesday over Eastern Illinois.

She improved her overall season hitting percentage to .249 with 12 more kills in a four-set win Saturday against Tennessee State. Everett added seven blocks for the week.

The Cougars next head to Southeast Missouri for a Friday match against the Redhawks at 6:30 p.m. SIUE also faces UT Martin this Saturday in a 2 p.m. contest.

