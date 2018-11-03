Collinsville rebounds from disappointment, places third at state soccer

Collinsville made a long journey north for this weekend and didn’t want to leave empty handed at the IHSA Class 3A BOYS state soccer tournament. The Kahoks wanted the opportunity for the state championship trophy. However, they had to settle for the third-place trophy instead.
They had to do it on penalty kicks, as Collinsville got past Lake Park 3-2, 5-4 in penalty kicks in the third-place game at Hoffman Estates High school on Saturday night.
Collinsville (19-6-2) had its best finish at state since 1996 when it finished second. This was the Kahoks’ first trip to state since 2007.
“We went to our locker room and talked a little bit about it,” said Collinsville coach Rob Lugge, whose team lost to Libertyville in the semifinals on Friday night.
“Just what it means to be here and the community. Soccer is a big thing in our area, it brings things to perspective and what the boys have done.”
Kahoks’ goalkeeper Tate Wyatt, who had eight saves on Saturday made his biggest one in the penalty kicks on the fourth kick with a dive to the right. Then, Luke Liljegren finished the final and fifth kick that sealed the decision and the celebration started.
“I was looking to my left the first few times and then went to the right,” Wyatt said. “I was able to read it well to get it.
Collinsville opened the scoring with two goals in the first half. Trey Przybysz scored 24 seconds into the match after taking a pass from Donovan Scott-Gass.
The Kahoks added a second one in the 20th minute when Logan Whitehead scored off a pass from Liljegren.
Lake Park (21-5-3) rallied and tied the game: Anthony Manger cut the lead to 2-1 in the 34th minute. The Lancers then evened the game at 2-2 in the 43rd minute, when Mateo Costa found the back of the net.
The Lancers also had a great effort from their goalkeeper, Christian Lekki, who had 13 saves.
“Going 100 minutes the night before, might have taken something out of it,” said Lake Park coach Sean Crosby, whose team lost to Naperville North on an overtime penalty kick on Friday night.
“We did come back to tie it, but our luck ran out. You train very hard for the PKs, it’s hard to get a finger on it. 5-4 was pretty tight for both teams. They got here for a reason. ...Maybe they were a little more direct than. They play a different style which got them here.”
