Top performers in high school sports for Oct 29- Nov. 3

Soccer
Cameron Kincheloe and Logan Doerr, Gibault, Soccer
Kincheloe and Doerr each scored a goal in the Hawks’ 2-0 Super-Sectional victory over Springfield. Kincheloe’s goal came on a pass from Karson Huels at the 48:26 mark. Doerr also received a pass from Huels at 72:57 into the game to score.
Karson Huels, Gibault, Soccer
Huels scored the only goal of the day for the Hawks off an assist from Adam Stearns in their 2-1 loss to Crystal Lake South. The game was tied at 1-1 after time expired on the clock and went into penalty kicks where the Hawks failed to score. Gibault will now face St. Ignatius College Prep for third place in the Class 2A state tournament.
Zane Baker and Trey Simpson, Collinsville, Soccer
Baker scored with 12:44 left on the clock at the Class 3A Bradley Bourbonnais Super-Sectional. Collinsville topped Chicago Mt. Carmel 2-0 to claim the Super-Sectional title. Simpson sealed the deal by scoring the second goal of night for the Kahoks with 4:28 left in the game.
Volleyball
Gabby Jamruk, Mater Dei, Volleyball
Jamruk had a team-high 11 points with one ace in the Knights’ 2-0 win over Murphysboro at the Class 3A Mascoutah Sectional. Mater Dei won the first game 25-16 and the second game 25-14. Mater Dei was eliminated from the tournament after a loss to Althoff in the sectional title match on Wednesday.
Carlee Wise, Mater Dei, Volleyball
Wise scored 10 points with a team high in the aces category with four on the night in the Knights’ 2-0 victory over Murphysboro.
Cross Country
Julia Monson, O’Fallon, Cross Country
Monson, a freshman for the Panthers, was the top local finisher at the Class 3A state meet in Peoria, running in a time of 17 minutes, 55 seconds over the 3-mile course and placing 69th. O’Fallon finished 18th as a team with 415 points. Naperville North won the meet, scoring 80 points.
Hannah Eastman, Belleville East, Cross Country
Eastman capped off her senior season by placing 73rd at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 17 minutes, 58 seconds.
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo, Cross Country
Schwartz, the defending state champion, placed fifth with an impressive time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds at the Class 2A state meet. Waterloo placed fourteenth as a team with 350 points while Belvidere North won the meet with 113 points.
Breanna Chandler, Freeburg, Cross Country
Chandler, a junior, was the top local finisher at the Class 1A state meet, running a time of 18 minutes, 23 seconds and placing 34th. Freeburg placed sixteenth as a team with 407 points while Eureka won the meet with 84 points.
Max Hartmann, Edwardsville, Cross Country
Hartmann, a senior for the Tigers, was the top local finisher at the Class 3A state meet. Hartmann covered the 3-mile course in 14 minutes, 45 seconds to place 18th. Edwardsville placed 20th as a team with 418 points. Wheaton Warrenville South won the meet, scoring 116 points.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah, Cross Country
Cozzi, the St. Clair County and Mississippi Valley Conference Champion, placed sixth at the Class 2A state meet with a time of 15 minutes, 2 seconds.
Cree Stumpf, Roxana, Cross Country
Stumpf was the top local finisher at the Class 1A state meet, running a time of 15 minutes, 25 seconds and placing 17th. Roxana placed 24th as a team with 495 points, while Clifton (Central) won the meet with 139 points.
Football
DeMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, DB
In the Flyers’ 56-14 playoff win over Glenbard East, Witherspoon rushed for 151 yards over 10 carries. Witherspoon also scored a touchdown with 3 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the first quarter off a 44-yard pass from Tyler Macon. The junior for the Flyers has rushed for a total of 1,261 yards this season.
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB
Macon completed 12 of 13 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns in the Flyers’ 56-14 win over Glenbard East.
Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis, WR
Johnson caught four passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help his team to a convincing victory. His first touchdown came after a 99-yard pass from quarterback Tyler Macon at the beginning of the second quarter. The second TD came with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the half after a 10-yard pass from Macon.
Levauntez Conway, Cahokia, WR
Conway scored three touchdowns as Cahokia cruised to a 33-0 second-round playoff win over Carbondale. Conway scored for the first time in the game after a 31-yard pass from quarterback Malik Shaw in the first quarter. With 4:09 remaining in the half, Shaw connected with Conway from 20 yards out for another touchdown. The third came at 2:51 mark in the third quarter on a 70-yard pass play.
Brady Feldmann, Highland, RB
Feldmann rushed for 110 yards over 15 carries and had four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 56-35 second-round playoff win over Mattoon.
Jack Etter, Highland, QB
Etter completed 12 of 23 passes of 327 yards with three touchdowns. Etter connected with Brady Feldmann for touchdown passes twice, once in the first quarter with a 68-yard pass and again in the third quarter with a 50-yard pass. Etter’s other touchdown pass was recieved by Sam LaPorta in the third quarter on a 50-yard plass play.
