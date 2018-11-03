Several Lynx players tried to bring down Alex Carter of Siena Heights in the Lynx loss on Saturday.
Sports

Lynx fall to Siena Heights, remain winless on season

News-Democrat

November 03, 2018 10:02 PM

The Lindenwood University — Belleville Football (0-10, 0-5 MSFA) traveled to Adrian, Michigan to take on No. 23 Siena Heights University Saints (7-2, 3-2 MSFA) on Saturday afternoon and lost 41-7.



On the first play from scrimmage on the Lynx third drive, Dennis Chester was sacked then fumbled the football, which resulted in a Saints touchdown to make it 7-0.



During the second quarter, the Saints offense had a little more luck moving the ball as they scored two more touchdowns to make it 21-0 at halftime.



The Lynx offense did find some momentum in the fourth quarter as they put together an 11 play, 92-yard drive. The drive resulted in a 10-yard pitch and catch from Dennis Chester to Stephen Candelaria to cut the Saints’ lead to 41-7.



On defense, Avery Andrews led the way for the Lynx with 10 tackles, seven of them solo.



The Lynx will wrap up the 2018 season with a game at No. 2 Marian University next Saturday, November 10th at 1:00 PM.

