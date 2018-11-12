Top performers in high school sports for Nov 5-9

HOCKEY
Nick Jones and Tristen Seymour, Alton
Jones and Seymour each scored two goals in the Redbirds’ 6-0 win over Civic Memorial.
Noah Scrum and Hunter Longhi, Collinsville
Scrum and Longhi each scored four goals in the Kahoks’ dominant 12-0 win over Wood River.
Lawson Kimble and Bryce Norton, Granite City
Kimble and Norton scored three goals each in the Warriors lopsided 9-1 win over Highland.
VOLLEYBALL
Delaney Varel, Nashville
In the Hornets’ hard-fought 2-1 Super-Sectional victory over Fairfield, Varel had a team high 17 kills with three blocks. Nashville will now take on Galena on Friday in the Class 2A state semifinals.
Karinna Gall, Althoff
In the Crusaders 2-0 state semifinal win over Chicago (Latin), Gall had eight kills and a team high eight digs. Althoff won the sets 25-23 and 25-15 and will now play for the Class 3A state championship against Sterling on Saturday.
Comments