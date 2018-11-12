Top performers in high school sports for Nov. 12

Sam LaPorta, Highland, Football
In Highland’s 55-21 playoff loss to Joliet Catholic, LaPorta had a team-high 78 yards receiving over four attempts along with another team high 13 tackles and five assists. The senior for the Bulldogs finished the season with 19 touchdowns.
Karinna Gall, Althoff, Volleyball
Gall had 15 kills in the Crusaders’ 2-0 loss to Sterling in the IHSA state championship match. Sterling took the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-22.
Hunter Longhi and Nathan Arnold, Collinsville, Hockey
Longhi and Arnold each scored two goals in the Kahoks’ 6-2 win over Triad.
Chloe Brede, Wesclin, Swimming
Brede qualified for the state swim meet by placing first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.76. Brede also qualified in the 200-yard individual medley with a first place finish and time of 2:06.22.
Josie Bushell, Allison Naylor and Phoebe Gremaud, Edwardsville, Swimming
Bushell placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle with times 1:55.14 and 52.66 respectively. Naylor was first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.82. Gremaud placed second in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke with times of 2:08.52 and 58.21. All three Lady Tigers qualified for the state meet in their respective events.
