Top performers in high school sports for Nov. 13

Sami Kasting, Metro-East Lutheran, Basketball
Kasting scored a team high 13 points in the Knights’ 73-39 nonconference loss to Greenville.
Anna McKee, Father McGivney, Basketball
McKee scored a team high 16 points along with three rebounds in the Griffins’ dominant 50-15 win over Valmeyer.
Sydney Harris and Jaylen Townsend, Edwardsville, Basketball
Townsend, a returning member of the 2018 fourth place Class 4A Lady Tigers team, and Harris, a standout freshman, led the charge for Edwardsville as the team opened the season with an impressive 80-11 victory over Granite City. Both Harris and Townsend scored a team high 17 points.
