Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 14

By Sarah Johnson

December 14, 2018 10:34 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

Liddell, a member of the 2018 Class 4A state championship team and the 2018 Mr. Basketball in Illinois, scored a team high 23 points as the Maroons barely beat East St. Louis 54-50.

Isaiah May, Belleville East

May’s 16 points, four rebounds and three steals placed the Lancers in great position as they topped O’Fallon 55-47.

Donovan Clay and Malik Smith, Alton

The senior duo of Clay and Smith scored 16 points apiece, lifting Alton past conference rival Collinsville 59-57.

Andrew Raymond, Wood River

Despite Raymond’s impressive 25 point effort, Wood River fell to Fox 50-43. Raymond, a junior for the Oilers, also fought hard on defense, securing 10 rebounds and two steals.

Brady Boeckmann, Mater Dei

Boeckmann came out in full force for the Knights on Friday, scoring a team high 16 points, four from 3-point range, as Mater Dei topped Gibault 65-43.

Nate Brede, Wesclin

The Warriors might have dropped their game against Salem 52-38, but senior Nate Brede scored 12 points, three from 3-point range in the loss.

Cole Khoury and Jon Peterson, Columbia

Khoury and Peterson topped the scoreboard for the Eagles with 17 points each and collected six rebounds apiece in Columbia’s 64-57 win over Freeburg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tiffani Siekmann, Althoff

Siekmann, a senior for the Lady Crusaders, scored 20 points as Althoff topped Centralia 64-59 on Thursday night.

