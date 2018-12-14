Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
Liddell, a member of the 2018 Class 4A state championship team and the 2018 Mr. Basketball in Illinois, scored a team high 23 points as the Maroons barely beat East St. Louis 54-50.
Isaiah May, Belleville East
May’s 16 points, four rebounds and three steals placed the Lancers in great position as they topped O’Fallon 55-47.
Donovan Clay and Malik Smith, Alton
The senior duo of Clay and Smith scored 16 points apiece, lifting Alton past conference rival Collinsville 59-57.
Andrew Raymond, Wood River
Despite Raymond’s impressive 25 point effort, Wood River fell to Fox 50-43. Raymond, a junior for the Oilers, also fought hard on defense, securing 10 rebounds and two steals.
Brady Boeckmann, Mater Dei
Boeckmann came out in full force for the Knights on Friday, scoring a team high 16 points, four from 3-point range, as Mater Dei topped Gibault 65-43.
Nate Brede, Wesclin
The Warriors might have dropped their game against Salem 52-38, but senior Nate Brede scored 12 points, three from 3-point range in the loss.
Cole Khoury and Jon Peterson, Columbia
Khoury and Peterson topped the scoreboard for the Eagles with 17 points each and collected six rebounds apiece in Columbia’s 64-57 win over Freeburg.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tiffani Siekmann, Althoff
Siekmann, a senior for the Lady Crusaders, scored 20 points as Althoff topped Centralia 64-59 on Thursday night.
Comments