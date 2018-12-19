Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jaylin Mosby and EJ Liddell, Belleville West
The Maroons continued their undefeated season with a 69-39 win over conference foe O’Fallon as Mosby and Liddell led the way scoring 19 and 17 points.
Sam Horner, Columbia
Horner topped the leader board for the Eagles with 17 points as they flew past Carlyle 71-40.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan’s 17 points helped Civic Memorial easily top Father McGivney 62-25.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Caite Knutson, Collinsville
Knutson’s team high 18 points were more than enough to help push Collinsville past Granite City 65-18 on Tuesday night. The junior for the Kahoks was also active on defense with seven rebounds and two steals.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall had her best game of the season, scoring a season high 28 points along with 14 rebounds and one steal. The Lady Eagles finished the night with a 62-39 victory over Jerseyville.
