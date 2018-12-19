Sports

Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 18

By Sarah Johnson

December 19, 2018 10:56 AM

Derik Holtmann
Derik Holtmann

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jaylin Mosby and EJ Liddell, Belleville West

The Maroons continued their undefeated season with a 69-39 win over conference foe O’Fallon as Mosby and Liddell led the way scoring 19 and 17 points.

Sam Horner, Columbia

Horner topped the leader board for the Eagles with 17 points as they flew past Carlyle 71-40.

Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial

Zupan’s 17 points helped Civic Memorial easily top Father McGivney 62-25.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caite Knutson, Collinsville

Knutson’s team high 18 points were more than enough to help push Collinsville past Granite City 65-18 on Tuesday night. The junior for the Kahoks was also active on defense with seven rebounds and two steals.

Anna Hall, Civic Memorial

Hall had her best game of the season, scoring a season high 28 points along with 14 rebounds and one steal. The Lady Eagles finished the night with a 62-39 victory over Jerseyville.

  Comments  