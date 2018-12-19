Sports

Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 19

By Sarah Johnson

December 19, 2018 10:36 PM

Jimmy J Simmons
BOYS BASKETBALL

Malik Williams, Belleville East

Despite Williams’ season high 20 points, the Lancers fell to Alton 73-61 on Tuesday night.

Shawn Weinstroer, Mascoutah

In Mascoutah’s 67-43 win over Jerseyville on Tuesday night, Weinstroer’s team high 16 points led the way.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

B’Aunce Carter, Belleville East

Carter, a senior for the Lady Lancers, posted 18 points as Belleville East breezed past Alton 71-36 in conference play.

Sydney Harris, Edwardsville

Harris continued her spectacular freshman season with 19 points, including three from behind the arc, in the Lady Tigers’ 62-48 win over conference rival East St. Louis. Harris also added six rebounds and one steal to her stats for the night.

Danika White, New Athens

The Yellow Jackets pulled out a 43-35 win over Red Bud with a lot of help from Danika White, who scored an impressive 23 points in the team’s win.

