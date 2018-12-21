Sports

Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 20

By Sarah Johnson

December 21, 2018 09:14 AM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West

Nunn posted a team high nine points to lead the Maroons to a 47-18 win over Mascoutah.

Jaylen Townsend, Edwardsville

As the Tigers improved their season record to 12-1 with a 59-11 victory over Granite City, Townsend scored a team high 14 points to bring her season total to 165.

Bria King, Collinsville

King’s 17 points, three rebounds and two steals were not enough to push Collinsville to the win as they fell to Jerseyville 59-48.

Lindsay Wibbenmeyer and Mikaela Kossina, Columbia

Columbia charged to a 56-18 victory over Mehlville on Thursday night with the help of top performances from Wibbenmeyer and Kossina. Wibbenmeyer had a team and season high 14 points along with a team high seven rebounds and then added three steals to top. Kossina was not far behind on offense, scoring 13 points.

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

Reinneck’s 15 points helped Lebanon to roll to an easy 43-15 win over Roxana in nonconference play.

