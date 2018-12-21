Highland girls fall in key matchup at top of Mississippi Valley

Highland rolled into Civic Memorial High School on Thursday night looking to keep its winning way going but Civic Memorial’s Ann Hall and Co. had other ideas.
Hall, a 5-foot-11 standout post, shook off foul trouble and pumped in 15 points while junior guard Kourtland Tyus added 11 points as the Eagles held off Highland for a 42-32 Mississippi Valley Conference victory.
Civic Memorial improved to 14-0 and 4-0 in conference play. Highland dropped to 10-2 (3-1 in MVC play).
The Eagles behind a strong start from Hall jumped to a 10-point lead in the second quarter and led 22-16 at the halftime break.
Highland got a run fueled by Taylor Kesner and Bella LaPorta in the third quarter to pull within 27-24 late in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs continued to struggle to score against the grind out pace and in your face defense of the Eagles.
CM outscored the Lady Bulldogs 13-8 in the fourth quarter to deny Highland a chance at the road win.
Kesner led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points and Me Riffel had 9 points.
Hockey Bulldogs fall
The Highland hockey Bulldogs turned in a solid defensive effort but could get any scoring as the Bulldogs fell to Alton 2-0 last Tuesday (Dec. 19) at East Alton Ice Arena. Winless Highland dropped to 0-11-1.
