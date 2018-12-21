Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville
Taylor posted 21 points and added seven rebounds and two steals into the mix as Collinsville topped Springfield 69-47.
Caleb Burton and Shaun Riley II, O’Fallon
Burton and Riley each posted 13 points as O’Fallon rolled to a 48-29 win over Vianney on Friday night.
Donovan Clay and Malik Smith, Alton
The senior duo of Clay and Smith scored 24 and 17 points respectively to carry the Redbirds to a 53-40 non-conference win over Chatham Glenwood.
Luke Ervie, Freeburg
Erive led the charge for Freeburg with an impressive 22 points as the team beat Red Bud by the lopsided score of 67-22.
Caleb Zurliene, Mater Dei
Zuerliene’s 18 points helped propel Mater Dei to a 57-34 victory over Olney.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan, a senior, tied his season best 22 points on Friday as Civic Memorial pulled off the win over conference rival Roxana 55-50. Zupan also had six rebounds on the night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Miah Weems, Central
Weems dominated the court on offense with a game-high 22 points as the Central Cougars topped Freeburg 50-35.
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
Snipes scored 22 points as the Explorers beat Hardin Calhoun 57-47.
