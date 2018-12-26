High school basketball roundup for Dec. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL
Highland opens tournament with a win
At the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament, Highland topped Carlyle 64-43 to advance to the next round of tournament play. Sam LaPorta led the way with a team high 20 points and added nine rebounds. Steven Torre also scored in double digits with 14 points and Jake Kruse was not far behind with 11 points. Later in the day, the Bulldogs beat defending Class 1A state champion Okawville, 54-52. Highland will take on Central on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Nashville beats Metro-East Lutheran
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Nashville topped Metro-East Lutheran 52-37 at the the Mate Dei Christmas Tournament with the help of Carson Parker’s 21-point effort. Bryce Bultman added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Tristen Hercules pitched in 10 points. Metro-East Lutheran was led by Jason Williams who scored 20 points. The Hornets will play Red Bay, a team from Alabama, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Mater Dei tops Red Bay
In the opening game of their home tournament, the Knights beat Red Bay 68-57. Mater Dei will take on Mascoutah on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Khoury leads the way for Columbia
Khoury scored 19 points along with six rebounds as the Eagles beat Dupo 52-44 at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. Jon Peterson added 14 points while Jacob O’Connor pitched in 11. The Dupo Tigers had an outstanding 26-point effort from Kelvin Swims in the loss. Columbia then topped Civic Memorial later in the day 74-44 and was again led by Khoury who added 22 points to his daily total. The Eagles advanced to play Lovejoy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Alton Marquette tops Waterloo
Led by Spencer Cox 16 point effort, the Explorers topped Waterloo 56-41 at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament. Christ Hartrich added 14 points and Nick Hemann pitched in 11 points. Alton Marquette will continue in tournament play against Gibault at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Yager and Winslow score big in Triad win at
Triad topped Lovejoy 62-56 on Wednesday afternoon after big performances from Sam Yager and Nate Winslow at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. Yager, a sophomore, scored a season high 20 points and added six rebounds and one steal to lift the Knights to the victory. Winslow had 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Triad will take on Civic Memorial on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Freeburg shines in opening games at home tournament
Freeburg easily moved past Valmeyer 67-20 on Wednesday afternoon with a lot of help from Luke Erive, who scored 21 points. Jacob Blomenkamp also scored in double digits with 12 points. The team then quickly bounced back into action with a 55-39 victory over Waterloo. Ervie again had the team high with 19 points. Connor Diecker pitched in 11 while Carson Smith had 10 points. Freeburg will take on Alton Marquette on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Valmeyer no match for Gibault
Gibualt beat Valmeyer 77-47 at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament and will play Alton Marquette tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.
Central Cougars beat Carlyle
Central beat Carlyle 51-41 at the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament and will play Highland on Thursday at 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oliver lifts Freeburg to win
Lilly Oliver scored 20 points in Freeburg’s 57-35 win over Marissa at the Lebanon Christmas Tournament. Colleen Cockrell was the only other double digit scorer for the team with 12 points. Freeburg will continue in tournament play against Christ Our Rock on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Father McGivney tops Wesclin
Anna McKee’s 13 points and Nicole Luchetti’s 10 points were just the boost the Griffins needed as they beat Wesclin 50-38 at the Lebanon Christmas Tournament. Wesclin’s Mckenzie Hancock had 15 points in the Warriors’ loss. Father McGivney will play Columbia tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.
Bonaldi helps Columbia top Sparta at Lebanon tournament
Sophia Bonaldi scored 19 points and Ava Khoury pitched in 14 points as the Lady Eagles easily topped Sparta 26-65 in their opening game of the Lebanon Christmas Tournament. Bonaldi, a senior, also excelled on the offensive end of the court, grabbing a total of six steals. Lexi Touchette had a solid performance on offense with eight rebounds. Columbia will take on Father McGivney on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Lebanon wins
The Lady Greyhounds beat DuQuoin 59-48 in their first game of their home tournament.
Comments