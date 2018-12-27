High school basketball roundup for Dec. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL
Maroons pull off victory in opening tournament game
In their first game of the Centralia Holiday Tournament, the Maroons topped Cahokia 69-47. Belleville West had several double digit scorers including Lawrence Brazil III (16), EJ Liddell (13), Will Shumpert (13) and Tommie Williams (11). The 2018 Mr. Basketball in Illinois, senior EJ Liddell, also had nine rebounds. With this win, Belleville West advanced to play Centennial from Tennessee on Friday.
Tigers have close call at Collinsville Tournament
The Edwardsville Tigers snuck a win out over Quincy 59-56 at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic. Malik Robinson and Brennan Weller led the way with 20 and 15 points respectively.
Riley’s big game not enough to save O’Fallon
Despite Shaun Riley II’s 21 points, O’Fallon fell to Decatur MacArthur 55-47 at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.
Flyers breeze to win over Crusaders
East St. Louis moved pasted Althoff 78-49 with the help of several high scoring players at the Centralia Holiday Tournament. Terrance Hargrove Jr. led the charge with a team high 18 points and an outstanding 14 rebounds.. Armond Williams pitched in 13 while Traeveion Jones was not far behind with 12 points. The Flyers controlled the game from the beginning, going into halftime with a 22 point lead with the score sitting at 40-18.
Swims outstanding performance not enough for Dupo
Kelvin Swims was on fire on Thursday night, scoring 36 points, four from three-point range, along with six rebounds and two steals. Despite the seniors season high points scored, the Tigers fell to Lovejoy 65-59 at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. Dupo will face Triad on Friday in its final game of the tournament.
Cox helps to lift Triad
Luke Cox scored 16 points as the Knights slipped past Civic Memorial for the win by a score of 47-43. Triad will continue play in the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament on Friday as the team takes on Dupo.
Wahlig and Wade play big role in Waterloo win
Wahlig scored 23 points and Wade pitched in 17 as the Bulldogs beat Valmeyer 64-53. Both players had a team high six rebounds on the night. Waterloo will play Gibault at the Freeburg-Holiday Tournament on Friday.
Hemann gives Alton Marquette the boost they need
Nick Hemman’s team high 16 points was just the edge the Explorers were looking for as they grabbed a 39-30 win over Gibault at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. Marquette then topped host Freeburg in another close game by a score of 46-40. Hemann and Christ Hartrich each scored 11 points. The team will face Valmeyer on Friday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belleville West tops Centralia
The Lady Maroons beat Centralia 50-42 at the Mascoutah Tournament. Amiah McGee scored 11 points while Keijah Gray and Shaniah Nunn had 10 points apiece. Belleville West will paly Central tomorrow.
Belleville East gets the best of Cahokia
Carried by the momentum of Bryce Dowell’s 23 points, the Lancers topped the Comanches 68-39 at the Mascoutah Tournament and advanced to take on Highland on Friday.
Mater Dei sails past Riverview Gardens
At the Mascoutah Tournament, Mater Dei easily moved past Riverview Gardens 61-28 with Kierra Winkeler scoring 14 points and Claire Toennies pitching in 10 points. Mater Dei limited the Rams to 12 points in the first half, going into half-time with a 38-12 lead.The Knights will continue in tournament play against O’Fallon on Friday.
Panthers grab easy tournament win
O’Fallon easily beat Althoff 74-38 in its first game at the Mascoutah Tournament. Several Lady Panthers had high scoring games including Makayla Best (13), Amelia Bell (12), Kayla Gordon (12) and Reyna Bullock (11). O’Fallon will take on Mater Dei tomorrow at the tournament.
Triad pulls away with win against Alton
The Knights were led by Ali Barisch’s 16 points as they pulled away from Alton in the fourth quarter for a 58-48 win at the Jerseyville Holiday Tournament. Both teams were locked at 40 points apiece going into the final quarter of the game but the Knights limited the Redbirds to only eight points resulting in the win. Later in the day, Triad had a closer 50-43 win over McCluer North. Once again, Barisch led the team in scoring with 16 points. Caleigh Miller pitched in 10 points. Triad takes on Carrollton tomorrow.
Wesclin moves past Sparta
At the Lebanon Christmas Tournament, the Wesclin Warriors got a 57-43 win over Sparta with junior Mckenzie Hancock leading the way with 14 points. Bailey Bell and Gracie Raymond had 10 points apiece. Wesclin will continue tournament play against Marissa on Friday.
Reinneck sisters lead Lebanon
With another win at their home tournament, the Lady Greyhounds topped Piasa Southwestern 45-30 with top performances from sisters Abigail and Emily Reinneck. Emily scored a team high 22 points while Abigail had 14 points.
