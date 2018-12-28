High school basketball roundup for Dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL
Liddell scores big in West win
EJ Liddell demonstrated exactly why he is one of the top players in Illinois in the Maroon’s dominant 73-43 win over Centennial at the Centralia Holiday Tournament. The senior controlled the court, scoring 32 points and securing nine rebounds in the win. Lawrence Brazil III also had a good game, contributing 13 points to the team’s win. The defending Class 4A state champions led 44-25 at halftime and continued to increase the lead as the game continued. Belleville West will take on Champaign Central on Saturday.
Edwardsville eliminated from Collinsville tournament
Edwardsville lost to Springfield Southeast at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic by a score of 85-36. The Tigers were severely restrained on the offensive end of the court by Springfield Southeast, which went into halftime with a 50-19 lead. The Tigers’ highest scoring performance came from Carson Philipps who had nine points. While eliminated from main bracket play, Edwardsville faced East St. Louis later in the day in the consolation bracket and lost 57-49.
Flyers take loss then win at Collinsville tournament
East St. Louis was eliminated from the main bracket at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic with a close 69-63 loss to Rockford East. The Flyers’ loss came despite an impressive 28 point and 11 rebound effort by Terrance Hargrove Jr. Cornelius Leflore pitched in 12 points. The Flyers moved on to play in the consolation bracket where they took a 57-49 win over Edwardsville. Jashawn Anderson had 20 points while Traeveion Jones had 14. East St. Louis will continue tournament play in the consolation semifinals on Saturday against the winner of the Decatur MacAruthur and Granite City game.
Althoff pulls off win over Decatur Eisenhower
At the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic, Althoff won its opening game of the day against Decatur Eisenhower 78-61. Daulton Burgner led the charge with a season high 23 points and nine rebounds while Greg Wells scored 17 points. In the second game, the Crusaders fell to Quincy 47-26. Althoff will play again on Saturday in the consolation bracket.
Taylor continues to lead Collinsville
Collinsville junior Ray’Sean Taylor had a team high 21 points as the Kahoks topped Decatur MacArthur 70-57 at their home tournament. Marshall Harrison pitched in 16 points and was followed closely by Arron Molton’s 14 points. Collinsville then beat Lincoln in the tournaments semifinals 40-34 and will play Springfield Southeast for the championship on Saturday.
Panthers cruise past Chicago Hansberry College prep
Consistant scoring by all members of the O’Fallon squad resulted in a dominating 65-21 win at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic. Drew Tebbe was the highest scoring member of the Panthers team with 11 points but all of his teammates were close behind including Caleb Lidisky (9), Shaun Riley II (7), Caleb Burton (6), Caden Joggerst (5), Logan Lowery (5), Kameron Neal (5) and Amarey Wills (5). O’Fallon then lost to Belleville East 49-43.
Belleville East wins tournament game against Madison
Continuing play at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic, the Lancers topped Madison 64-59 with the help of Kienen Waller’s 14 points, Bryson Ivy’s 12 points and Braxton Stacker’s 11 points. East then topped O’Fallon 49-43 and will play Quincy on Saturday.
Granite City drops game against Lincoln at Collinsville Tournament
The Warriors had an 11 point effort from Jahkeis Tippitt in their 52-47 loss to Lincoln on Friday afternoon.
Cox helps propel Triad to victory
Luke Cox has been on fire for the Knights at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. In Triad’s 61-35 win over Dupo, Cox scored 20 points. Later in the day, for their final tournament matchup, he grabbed another 12 points but this time it was in the team’s hard fought 58-51 loss to tournament host Columbia. Jonah Ogden had 13 points in the loss.
Trio leads Columbia to win
Columbia rode the momentum of Jacob O’Connor’s 18 points, Cole Khoury’s 17 points and Sam Horner’s 16 points in its 58-51 win over Triad at the team’s home tournament.
Huels lifts Gibault to win over Waterloo
At the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament, Carson Huels scored a team high 17 points while John Adams pitched in 12 points and Logan Doerr added 10 in the Hawks’ 64-50 win over Waterloo. Gibault is scheduled to play Civic Memorial on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gordon lifts Panthers past Mater Dei
At the Mascoutah tournament, Kayla Gordon’s 15 points were just what O’Fallon needed to move past Mater Dei 47-44. The team also had help from Reyna Bullock who scored 11 points. O’Fallon will play Central on Saturday.
East St. Louis controlls the court in win
The Lady Flyers topped Lift For Life 59-19 at the Mascoutah tournament and were led by Mya Glanton’s 20 and Chamya Darough’s 10 points. East St. Louis will play Highland on Saturday.
Harris continues to dominate for Edwardsville
Freshman standout Sydney Harris had 19 points while Quierra Love had 10 in the Tigers’ 56-38 win over Kirkwood at the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
Granite City falls despite Moore’s 21 points
Axaria Moore’s 21 points and Abby Reeves 11 point were not enough to boost the Warriors past McCluer and the team lost 41-35. Granite City will still have an opportunity to close its tournament play at Duchesne with a win when it takes on the host team on Saturday.
Bonaldi and Touchette share team highs in win
Sophia Bonaldi and Lexi Touchette scored 13 points apiece as Columbia topped Freeburg 57-47 at the Lebanon Christmas Tournament. Touchette also had nine rebounds. Columbia will advance to play on Saturday.
