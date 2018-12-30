High school basketball roundup for Dec. 26-28

BOYS BASKETBALL
Maroons pull off victory in opening tournament game
In their first game of the Centralia Holiday Tournament, the Maroons topped Cahokia 69-47. Belleville West had several double digit scorers including Lawrence Brazil III (16), EJ Liddell (13), Will Shumpert (13) and Tommie Williams (11). The 2018 Mr. Basketball in Illinois, senior EJ Liddell, also had nine rebounds. EJ Liddell demonstrated exactly why he is one of the top players in Illinois in the Maroon’s dominant 73-43 win over Centennial on Friday night. The senior controlled the court, scoring 32 points and securing nine rebounds in the win. Lawrence Brazil III also had a good game, contributed 13 points to the teams win. The defending Class 4A state champions led 44-25 at halftime and continued to increase their lead as the game continued. Belleville West will take on Champaign Central on Saturday.
Tigers eliminated from Collinsville tournament
The Edwardsville Tigers snuck a win out over Quincy 59-56 at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic. Malik Robinson and Brennan Weller led the way with 20 and 15 points respectively. Edwardsville lost handily to Springfield Southeast by a score of 85-36. The Tigers were severely restrained on the offense end of the court by Springfield, who went into halftime with a 50-19 lead. The Tigers highest scoring performance came from Carson Philipps who had only nine points. While eliminated from main bracket play, Edwardsville faced East St. Louis later in the day in the consolation bracket and lost 57-49.
Riley’s big game not enough to save O’Fallon
Despite Shaun Riley II’s 21 points, O’Fallon fell to Decatur MacArthur 55-47 at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic. Consistant scoring by all members of the O’Fallon squad resulted in a dominating 65-21 win over Chicago Hansberry College Prep on Friday. Drew Tebbe was the highest scoring member of the Panthers team with 11 points but all of his teammates were close behind including Caleb Lidisky (9), Shaun Riley II (7), Caleb Burton (6), Caden Joggerst (5), Logan Lowery (5), Kameron Neal (5) and Amarey Wills (5). O’Fallon then lost to Belleville East 49-43.
Flyers breeze to win over Crusaders
East St. Louis moved pasted Althoff 78-49 with the help of several high scoring players at the Centralia Holiday Tournament. Terrance Hargrove Jr. led the charge with a team high 18 points and an outstanding 14 rebounds.. Armond Williams pitched in 13 while Traeveion Jones was not far behind with 12 points. The Flyers controlled the game from the beginning, going into halftime with a 22 point lead with the score sitting at 40-18. East St. Louis was then eliminated from the main bracket with a close 69-63 loss to Rockford East. The Flyers’ loss came despite an impressive 28 point and 11 rebound effort by Terrance Hargrove Jr. Cornelius Leflore pitched in 12 points. The Flyers moved on to play in the consolation bracket where they took a 57-49 win over Edwardsville. Jashawn Anderson had 20 points while Traeveion Jones had 14. East St. Louis will continue tournament play in the consolation semifinals on Saturday against the winner of the Decatur MacAruthur and Granite City game.
Belleville East wins tournament game against Madison
Continuing play at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic, the Lancers topped Madison 64-59 with the help of Kienen Waller’s 14 points, Bryson Ivy’s 12 points and Braxton Stacker’s 11 points. East then topped O’Fallon 49-43 and will play Quincy on Saturday.
Swims outstanding performance not enough for Dupo
Kelvin Swims was on fire on Thursday night, scoring 36 points, four from three-point range, along with six rebounds and two steals. Despite the seniors season high points scored, the Tigers fell to Lovejoy 65-59 at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.
Yager and Winslow score big in Triad win
Triad topped Lovejoy 62-56 on Wednesday afternoon after big performances from Sam Yager and Nate Winslow at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. Yager, a sophomore, scored a season high 20 points and added six rebounds and one steal to lift the Knights to the victory. Winslow had 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals. On Thursday, Luke Cox scored 16 points as the Knights slipped past Civic Memorial for the win by a score of 47-43. Luke Cox continued his high scoring ways for the Knights at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. In Triad’s 61-35 win over Dupo, Cox scored 20 points. Later in the day, for their final tournament matchup, he grabbed another 12 points but this time it was in the team’s hard fought 58-51 loss to tournament host Columbia. Jonah Ogden had 13 points in the loss.
Wahlig and Wade play big role in Waterloo win
Wahlig scored 23 points and Wade pitched in 17 as the Bulldogs beat Valmeyer 64-53. Both players had a team high six rebounds on the night.
Hemann gives Alton Marquette the boost they need
Nick Hemman’s team high 16 points was just the edge the Explorers were looking for as they grabbed a 39-30 win over Gibault at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. Marquette then topped host Freeburg in another close game by a score of 46-40. Hemann and Christ Hartrich each scored 11 points.
Highland opens tournament with a win
At the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament, Highland topped Carlyle 64-43 to advance to the next round of tournament play. Sam LaPorta led the way with a team high 20 points and added nine rebounds. Steven Torre also scored in double figures with 14 points and Jake Kruse was not far behind with 11 points. Later in the day, the Bulldogs beat defending Class 1A state champion Okawville, 54-52.
Nashville beats Metro-East Lutheran
Nashville topped Metro-East Lutheran 52-37 at the the Mate Dei Christmas Tournament with the help of Carson Parker’s 21-point effort. Bryce Bultman added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Tristen Hercules pitched in 10 points. Metro-East Lutheran was led by Jason Williams who scored 20 points.
Mater Dei tops Red Bay
In the opening game of their home tournament, the Knights beat Red Bay 68-57.
Khoury leads the way for Columbia
Khoury scored 19 points along with six rebounds as the Eagles beat Dupo 52-44 at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. Jon Peterson added 14 points while Jacob O’Connor pitched in 11. The Dupo Tigers had an outstanding 26-point effort from Kelvin Swims in the loss. Columbia then topped Civic Memorial later in the day 74-44 and was again led by Khoury who added 22 points to his daily total. Columbia rode the momentum of Jacob O’Connor’s 18 points, Cole Khoury’s 17 points and Sam Horner’s 16 points in its 58-51 win over Triad.
Alton Marquette tops Waterloo
Led by Spencer Cox 16 point effort, the Explorers topped Waterloo 56-41 at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament. Christ Hartrich added 14 points and Nick Hemann pitched in 11 points.
Freeburg shines in opening games at home tournament
Freeburg easily moved past Valmeyer 67-20 on Wednesday afternoon with a lot of help from Luke Erive, who scored 21 points. Jacob Blomenkamp also scored in double digits with 12 points. The team then quickly bounced back into action with a 55-39 victory over Waterloo. Ervie again had the team high with 19 points. Connor Diecker pitched in 11 while Carson Smith had 10 points.
Valmeyer no match for Gibault
Gibualt beat Valmeyer 77-47 at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Central Cougars beat Carlyle
Central beat Carlyle 51-41 at the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
Althoff pulls off win over Decatur Eisenhower
At the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic, Althoff won its opening game of the day against Decatur Eisenhower 78-61. Daulton Burgner led the charge with a season high 23 points and nine rebounds while Greg Wells scored 17 points. In the second game, the Crusaders fell to Quincy 47-26. Althoff will play again on Saturday in the consolation bracket.
Taylor continues to lead Collinsville
Collinsville junior Ray’Sean Taylor had a team high 21 points as the Kahoks topped Decatur MacArthur 70-57 at their home tournament. Marshall Harrison pitched in 16 points and was followed closely by Aaron Molton’s 14 points. Collinsville then beat Lincoln in the tournaments semifinals 40-34 and will play Springfield Southeast for the championship on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belleville West tops Centralia
The Lady Maroons beat Centralia 50-42 at the Mascoutah Tournament. Amiah McGee scored 11 points while Keijah Gray and Shaniah Nunn had 10 points apiece.
Belleville East gets the best of Cahokia
Carried by the momentum of Bryce Dowell’s 23 points, the Lancers topped the Comanches 68-39 at the Mascoutah Tournament.
Mater Dei sails past Riverview Gardens
At the Mascoutah Tournament, Mater Dei easily moved past Riverview Gardens 61-28 with Kierra Winkeler scoring 14 points and Claire Toennies pitching in 10 points. Mater Dei limited the Rams to 12 points in the first half, going into half-time with a 38-12 lead.
Panthers grab easy tournament win
O’Fallon easily beat Althoff 74-38 in its first game at the Mascoutah Tournament. Several Lady Panthers had high scoring games including Makayla Best (13), Amelia Bell (12), Kayla Gordon (12) and Reyna Bullock (11). Kayla Gordon’s 15 points were just what O’Fallon needed to move past Mater Dei 47-44 on Friday. The team also had help from Reyna Bullock who scored 11 points. O’Fallon will play Central on Saturday.
Harris continues to dominate for Edwardsville
Freshman standout Sydney Harris had 19 points while Quierra Love had 10 in the Tigers’ 56-38 win over Kirkwood at the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
East St. Louis controlls the court in win
The Lady Flyers topped Lift For Life 59-19 at the Mascoutah tournament and were led by Mya Glanton’s 20 and Chamya Darough’s 10 points. East St. Louis will play Highland on Saturday.
Granite City falls despite Moore’s 21 points
Axaria Moore’s 21 points and Abby Reeves 11 point were not enough to boost the Warriors past McCluer and the team lost 41-35. Granite City will still have an opportunity to close its tournament play at Duchesne with a win when it takes on the host team on Saturday.
Triad pulls away with win against Alton
The Knights were led by Ali Barisch’s 16 points as they pulled away from Alton in the fourth quarter for a 58-48 win at the Jerseyville Holiday Tournament. Both teams were locked at 40 points apiece going into the final quarter of the game but the Knights limited the Redbirds to only eight points resulting in the win. Later in the day, Triad had a closer 50-43 win over McCluer North. Once again, Barisch led the team in scoring with 16 points. Caleigh Miller pitched in 10 points.
Wesclin moves past Sparta
At the Lebanon Christmas Tournament, the Wesclin Warriors got a 57-43 win over Sparta on Wednesday with junior Mckenzie Hancock leading the way with 14 points. Bailey Bell and Gracie Raymond had 10 points apiece.
Reinneck sisters lead Lebanon
The Lady Greyhounds beat DuQuoin 59-48 in their first game of their home tournament. With another win at their home tournament, the Lady Greyhounds topped Piasa Southwestern 45-30 with top performances from sisters Abigail and Emily Reinneck. Emily scored a team high 22 points while Abigail had 14 points.
Oliver lifts Freeburg to win
Lilly Oliver scored 20 points in Freeburg’s 57-35 win over Marissa at the Lebanon Christmas Tournament. Colleen Cockrell was the only other double digit scorer for the team with 12 points.
Father McGivney tops Wesclin
Anna McKee’s 13 points and Nicole Luchetti’s 10 points were just the boost the Griffins needed as they beat Wesclin 50-38 at the Lebanon Christmas Tournament on Wednesday. Wesclin’s Mckenzie Hancock had 15 points in the Warriors’ loss.
Bonaldi helps Columbia top Sparta at Lebanon tournament
Sophia Bonaldi scored 19 points and Ava Khoury pitched in 14 points as the Lady Eagles easily topped Sparta 26-65 in their opening game of the Lebanon Christmas Tournament. Bonaldi, a senior, also excelled on the offensive end of the court, grabbing a total of six steals. Lexi Touchette had a solid performance on offense with eight rebounds. Bonaldi and Touchette scored 13 points apiece as Columbia topped Freeburg 57-47. Touchette also had nine rebounds. Columbia will advance to play on Saturday.
